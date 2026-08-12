Blossom Gold Reports Continued Success with Expansion and Infill Drilling at the Rosebud Open-Pit, Heap-Leach Project

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blossom Gold Inc. (formerly, 1290448 B.C. Ltd.) (“Blossom” or the “Company”) (TSX: BGAU) is pleased to announce further drill results from its ongoing 2026 exploration program at the Rosebud Open-Pit Heap-Leach Project ("Rosebud" or the "Project") in Pershing County, Nevada. This release builds on results reported on June 30, 2026 and highlights continued expansion and infill success across the South, Southwest, and Northeast Zones. Notable intervals include: BG26-023 – 8.9m @ 0.757gAu/t, from 105.8m; BG26-024 - 14.3m @ 0.551gAu/t, from 131.8m and 25.3m @ 0.864gAu/t, from 160.4m; BG26-025 – 9.6m @ 0.532gAu/t, from 98.8m; BG26-026 – 124.3m @ 0.315gAu/t, from 152.3.4m, including 34.2m @ 0.664gAu/t, from 183.0m; BG26-027 – 26.3m @ 0.643gAu/t, from 132.8m and 28.0m @ 1.682gAu/t, from 170.9m; and BG26-030 – 41.9m @ 0.275gAu/t from 129.7m, including, 9.0m @ 0.709gAu/t from 155.3m and 115.4m @ 0.553gAu/t, from 181.5m, including 52.6m @ 0.860gAu/t, from 197.1m.

The current focus of the drill program continues to be completion of technical drilling for permitting and design work, which is now 80% complete, and expansion resource drilling. One core drill rig will continue completing technical drilling. Two core rigs are now devoted to drilling aimed at expanding and upgrading the existing inferred open-pit resource of 70.8 million tons at 0.018opt Au (0.62gAu/t) and 0.189opt Ag (6.49gAg/t) for 1.28 million ounces of gold and 13.4 million ounces of silver (see About Blossom Gold section below for more information). A reverse circulation (“RC”) drill rig has been secured to increase exploration drilling rates.

In the South Zone, results from drill holes BG26-024, -026, -027, and -030, combined with previously reported drill holes BG26-005 and -016, confirm that significant thicknesses of gold mineralization surround the historic south mined zones. Drill hole BG26-038, together with previously reported drill holes BG26-010 and -011, supports continuation of mineralization south of the south mined zones and up-dip along the South Ridge Fault Zone, with gold grade extending to or near the top of bedrock. Additional drilling along strike from BG26-038 supports this trend, with these assays still pending. The Company is actively drilling the triangular area defined by the historic mined zones (see Figure 1) to test continuity of mineralization spanning the South and East Zones, with potential extension further up-dip and along strike of the South Ridge Fault Zone under continued investigation.

In the Northeast Zone, results from drill hole BG26-018, combined with previously reported drill hole BG26-004, indicate a zone of near-surface gold mineralization near the northeast edge of the proposed pit outline. Assay results to support the possibility of near-surface mineralization are still pending. BG26-018 also intercepted gold mineralization at depth along the South Ridge Fault Zone, suggesting a northward extension of mineralization along the previously mined south to north zones.

In the Southwest Zone, results from drill holes BG26-023, -025, and -028, together with previously reported drill holes BG26-002, -020, and -021, support the presence of a gold mineralized zone approximately 600m west of the south underground mined zone, an area with limited historic drilling. Drilling continues in this zone to define its extent and underlying geology.

Figure 1 – Rosebud Open Pit Drilling Zones with Recent Drill Hole Locations





* Mined zones represent stope and backfilled areas from 1997 to 2000 during the Hecla/Newmont Joint Venture operations. The Joint Venture mined just under one million tons at 0.44opt Au (15gAu/t).

Source: Blossom Gold Inc.

As previously noted, drill hole assay results are reported by zone over the approximately 2km by 1.6km open pit target; the Northwest, Northeast, Southwest, South, and East Zones, as illustrated in Figure 1. In the East and South Zones, the target is up dip extension of South Ridge Fault Zone (SRFZ) mineralization above the previously mined orebodies in areas of low drill density owing to the historic focus on high grade underground mineralization. The Northeast and Northwest zones are in the Rosebud Shear Zone with low, historic drill density. Expansion drilling in these zones target the potential to add resource and push the resource pit shell to the north. The Southwest Zone is also in the Rosebud Shear Zone domain and targets areas of low drill density to potentially expand the open pit resource to the property boundary in the southwest of the Rosebud claims.

Drill hole inclination is taken into account to determine the true thickness of mineralized intervals from surface. All intervals Blossom reports will be true thicknesses unless otherwise noted. Only gold values are reported. In-situ, the silver to gold ratio at Rosebud is 10:1 based on the 43-101 technical report as well as historic production, adjusted for recoveries. However, Blossom will report gold only as opposed to gold equivalent results until such time the Company has better information on forecast silver recoveries from the ongoing metallurgical testing.

“These results continue to demonstrate the scale of the mineralized system at Rosebud as well as what wasn’t mined underground. We are open and expanding in the NE and SW Zones and have yet to drill the NW Zone. The drilling in the South Zone has demonstrated the expected up dip potential for low grade mineralization nearly from surface in BG26-038 with room to extend it further. We are seeing consistent higher grades above and below the historic workings. I liked the bottom of BG26-030, which generated a subinterval of 4.6m @ 3.95gAu/t. We will be twinning this hole with a larger PQ hole to conduct heap leach testing of this higher-grade mineralization at Kappes Cassiday in Reno as an option to milling underground high grade,” said Rick Winters, CEO of Blossom Gold. “We are drilling now with four rigs and will be transitioning to more RC drilling to enhance productivity. Earthwork at Portal #2 has been greater than anticipated, but we still expect to have it opened with rehabilitation underway by the end of the August. We are finalizing our underground infill drilling program and will be ready to step things up as soon as rehabilitation to the first drill station is completed. Surface and underground drill programs are scheduled to be completed in Q1/27 to support an updated Mineral Resource Estimate.”





Rosebud Open Pit Expansion and Infill Drilling

Determined at a 0.005opt (0.17gAu/t) cutoff grade, highlighted > 0.01opt (0.34 gAu/t);

Hole Type – E = Expansion/Exploration, I = Infill, M = Metallurgical, GT = Geotechnical



Northeast Zone





Hole ID Pad Type Dip From

ft To

ft From

M To

m True Thickness

ft m Au

opt* Au

g/t BG26-018 T E -50 54.8 113.7 16.7 34.7 58.9 17.9 0.005 0.175 Including 82.2 113.7 25.1 34.7 31.4 9.6 0.006 0.217 BG26-018 T E 1,079.7 1,115.6 329.2 340.1 35.9 10.9 0.009 0.310





Southwest Zone

Hole ID Pad Type Dip From

ft To

ft From

M To

m True Thickness

ft m Au

opt* Au

g/t BG26-023 I E -45 133.2 200.1 40.6 61.0 66.8 20.4 0.009 0.299 Including 181.4 200.1 55.3 61.0 18.6 5.7 0.015 0.520 BG26-023 I E 346.9 376.2 105.8 114.7 29.3 8.9 0.022 0.757 BG26-025 G I/GT -60 324.1 355.6 98.8 108.4 31.5 9.6 0.016 0.532 BG26-025 G I/GT 419.8 448.9 128.0 136.9 29.1 8.9 0.008 0.267





South Zone

Hole ID Pad Type Dip From

ft To

ft From

M To

m True Thickness

ft m Au

opt* Au

g/t BG26-024 O I -70 300.7 339.6 91.7 103.5 38.9 11.9 0.010 0.329 BG26-024 O I 432.3 479.2 131.8 146.1 46.8 14.3 0.016 0.551 Including 443.7 479.2 135.3 146.1 35.5 10.8 0.019 0.656 BG26-024 O I 526.0 609.1 160.4 185.7 83.1 25.3 0.026 0.864 Including I 558.4 609.1 170.2 185.7 50.7 15.5 0.031 1.031 BG26-026 P I -60 263.5 294.3 80.3 89.7 30.8 9.4 0.011 0.390 BG26-026 P I 396.3 428.2 120.8 130.5 31.9 9.7 0.009 0.304 BG26-026 P I 499.7 907.5 152.3 276.7 407.9 124.3 0.009 0.315 Including 600.4 712.6 183.0 217.3 112.2 34.2 0.019 0.664 BG26-027 O I -60 435.6 521.9 132.8 159.1 86.3 26.3 0.019 0.643 BG26-027 O I 560.7 652.6 170.9 199.0 91.9 28.0 0.049 1.682 BG26-030 P I -70 425.5 563.1 129.7 171.7 137.6 41.9 0.008 0.275 Including 509.5 539.1 155.3 164.4 29.6 9.0 0.021 0.709 BG26-030 P I 595.3 973.7 181.5 296.9 378.4 115.4 0.016 0.533 Including 646.6 830.9 197.1 253.3 184.3 56.2 0.025 0.860 Including 781.4 830.9 238.2 253.3 49.6 15.1 0.060 2.056 BG26-038 R E -70 26.4 276.3 8.0 84.2 249.9 76.2 0.005 0.160 Including 26.4 49.0 8.0 14.9 22.6 6.9 0.009 0.301 Including 87.2 110.2 26.6 33.6 23.0 7.0 0.010 0.347 Including 197.8 211.9 60.3 64.6 14.1 4.3 0.007 0.248 Including 249.6 276.3 76.1 84.2 26.7 8.1 0.006 0.210

* Grade is capped at 6.587gAu/t in holes BG26-024 and BG26-027 with one assay in each capped.

* opt calculated from g/t using a conversation factor of 1 opt equals 34.286gAu/t and rounded off to the third decimal.





“It’s exciting times in the core shed as we continue to work on strongly mineralized drill core from across Rosebud. There were only two holes not reported, BG26-017 and BG26-028 in the Southwest Zone due to being below our 0.17gAu/t cutoff grade. Nonetheless, both demonstrate extensive low-grade gold mineralization, 99.1m @ 0.056gAu/t from 12.9m and 56.1m @ 0.133 gAu/t from 102.9m, that will be followed up,” stated Dr. John DeDecker, VP, Exploration of Blossom. “We are obviously encouraged by the large halo of gold mineralization surrounding the south mined zone and extending up-dip along the South Ridge Fault Zone to nearly the surface. We also see continued evidence for extensive gold mineralization to the southwest of the underground workings, and early signs of near-surface mineralization in the northeast zone. Our most recent drilling targeting the east mined zone and the area between the south and east mined zones shows a broad zone of mineralization consistent with that intercepted in the south mined zone that we eagerly await assay results for.”

Blossom Gold continues to advance the 2026 Rosebud exploration program, which includes continued surface drilling with four drill rigs with a priority on resource expansion and infill holes going forward, though technical drilling will also be scheduled as needed in support of the Project’s Plan of Operations, Environmental Impact Statement and Feasibility Study. To date, the Company has drilled 13,991 meters of the planned 24,000-meter campaign.

About Blossom Gold Inc.

Blossom is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company that recently began trading on the TSX under the symbol BGAU. Blossom acquired the Rosebud Project in connection with the TSX-listing and will be focused on the exploration and development of the project. The Rosebud Project includes the former Rosebud Mine, where mining was conducted from 1997 through 2000 by the Rosebud Mining Company, a Newmont-Hecla joint venture, using underground mining methods where the mine operated at a cut-off grade of approximately 0.2 opt Au (6.8 gAu/t), when gold prices ranged from US$250 to US$350/oz; with mined material truck-hauled approximately 120 miles to an existing Newmont oxide mill for processing.

The current vision for the Rosebud Project is to evaluate the remaining higher-grade mineralization and the surrounding larger volume of lower grade mineralization as a potential open pit mining operation with on-site, heap-leach processing and recovery of gold and silver. The Rosebud Project currently hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 70.755 million tons grading 0.62gAu/t (0.018opt Au) and 6.49gAg/t (0.189opt Ag) for 1.28 million ounces of gold and 13.4 million ounces of silver. The mineral resource estimate was open pit constrained using long term gold and silver prices of US$2,500 and US$35 per ounce respectively. The deposit is open in all directions.





Further details on Blossom and the Rosebud Project, including the technical report titled “Mineral Resource Estimate for the Rosebud Property, Pershing County, NV, USA” by Northern Lights Mining LLC, with a report date of December 17, 2025 and an effective date of November 1, 2025, can be found under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and the Company’s website at www.blossomgold.com.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dino Titaro, P.Geo., a Director of Blossom who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC)

Core from the field is logged, photographed and cut with halved drill core samples bagged and sealed for pick-up by MSALABS in Elko, Nevada for preparation and analysis. MSALABS is accredited to ISO 17025 standards for gold and silver assays. All analytical methods include quality control standards and blanks inserted at set frequencies. The entire sample interval is crushed and homogenized with 500 g of the homogenized sample pulverized for photon assay of gold and silver (detection limits: 0.025 g/t Au and 3.7 g/t Ag). Every five holes the photon results are confirmed by complete chemical analysis at MSALABS in Vancouver to provide QA/QC checks on the photon assays as well as provide full chemical analysis of the sample. QA/QC checks consist of gold fire assay of a 50 g sample followed by ICP-ES finish, and aqua regia digestion of a 40 g sample followed by ICP-ES and ICP-MS for analysis of silver (detection limit: 0.05 g/t) and gold-pathfinder element concentrations.

For further information, please contact:

Brandon Throop

Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Direct: 1-647-646-7824

Email: bthroop@blossomgold.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this news release constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s plans, prospects and business strategies, including its senior leadership team, its core drilling program and advancing the Rosebud Project, permitting and commencing construction, and its vision regarding the Rosebud Project. Terminology such as “plan”, “expect”, “schedule”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “may” or “will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking information. By identifying such information in this manner, Blossom is alerting the reader that such information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Blossom to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Blossom has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the inability of Blossom to achieve any one or more of the key catalysts on the timeline expected, or at all, and any changes in the development of the business of Blossom, as well as those risk factors more generally set out in Blossom’s AIF, which is available under Blossom’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. Although Blossom believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release, and Blossom does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that is contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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