MEXC First to List Unitree Pre-IPO Futures as Daily Trading Volume Surges 1,104%





MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, has released interim trading data for its Asian AI Pre-IPO Futures. Daily trading volume for UNITREEUSDT rose by as much as 1,104% day over day following its launch, while KIMIUSDT recorded a 562% day-over-day increase in trading volume on its second day.

MEXC became the first centralized exchange to list UNITREEUSDT Pre-IPO Perpetual Futures on July 31, approximately 10 days before Unitree formally opened subscriptions for its STAR Market offering on August 10. The early listing gave eligible users a way to trade market expectations surrounding the company's pre-listing valuation before the traditional allocation process began.

Unitree is a Chinese embodied-intelligence unicorn whose product portfolio includes humanoid and quadruped robots. Based on its offering price, the company is expected to have a post-listing market capitalization of approximately RMB 61 billion. Direct access through the conventional offering process, however, remained highly limited: the final online allocation rate was approximately 0.018%, and one successful lot required the purchase of 500 shares and a payment of about RMB 75,400.

Against this backdrop, UNITREEUSDT provides eligible users with an alternative route to trade expectations related to Unitree's pre-listing valuation. Users do not need to wait for an IPO allocation result and can take either long or short positions based on their market view. As of August 9, the contract was trading 64.44% above its launch price. The rapid increase in trading volume also reflects rising attention to both Unitree's listing process and the broader embodied-intelligence sector.

Trading activity in UNITREEUSDT aligns with broader momentum across MEXC's robotics segment. MEXC data for July showed that trading volume in robotics and automation futures increased 129% month over month, significantly outpacing the 64% overall increase recorded by Stock and Index Futures. Alongside continued market interest in chips and data storage, robotics and embodied intelligence are emerging as another major area of interest within AI-related asset trading.

MEXC expanded its Asian AI Pre-IPO coverage on August 6 with the launch of KIMIUSDT Pre-IPO Perpetual Futures, extending access from embodied intelligence to foundation models. The consecutive launches of UNITREEUSDT and KIMIUSDT allow users to trade pre-listing expectations across two core areas of Asia's AI industry on a single platform.

Both contracts support 24/7 long and short trading with leverage of up to 25x. Maker and taker fees are 0.01% and 0.04%, respectively. MEXC also provides deep order-book liquidity and tight bid-ask spreads, enabling eligible users to participate with USDT without opening brokerage accounts in multiple markets. Beyond Asian AI companies, MEXC continues to expand its Pre-IPO Futures coverage across high-profile private companies. The platform has also introduced exclusive first listings for additional assets, including Londian Wason, broadening the range of global private-market expectations that users can trade.

MEXC CEO Vugar Usi said, "Asia is producing a new generation of globally competitive AI companies, yet global users still have limited tools to trade on related market expectations before these companies reach the public markets. The growth in UNITREEUSDT and KIMIUSDT trading demonstrates genuine demand for exposure to Asia's frontier AI assets. MEXC will continue expanding its coverage of cutting-edge technology assets and provide global users with more timely and flexible cross-asset trading access, helping them capture infinite opportunities."

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c34d1d6-2cd1-4c5f-ba89-4b2b68d96814