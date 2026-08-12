Toobit's $3M TIFT 2026 Tracks and Rewards Revealed





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today launches official registration for Toobit International Futures Tournament (TIFT) 2026, releasing the complete roadmap for its 3,000,000 USDT prize pool event.

Anchored by the theme "Overtake the ordinary," the premier racing-themed competition takes place from August 12 through September 9, 2026. Participants can visit the TIFT page immediately to register and prepare for the starting grid.

Tournament Schedule at a Glance

The event unfolds across several phases to help traders strategize their participation:

Early bird window: August 12 (10:00 UTC) – August 19 (09:59 UTC)

Registration and team formation: August 12 (10:00 UTC) – September 9 (10:00 UTC)

Race to victory: August 12 (10:00 UTC) – September 9 (10:00 UTC)

Race kickoff (team and solo tracks): August 19 (10:00 UTC) – September 9 (10:00 UTC)

Early Bird Rewards (50,000 USDT Pool)

Early entrants can secure an initial advantage during the opening week ending August 19 (09:59 UTC):

Claim a 10 USDT Bonus simply by registering during the early bird window.

Unlock an extra 20 USDT bonus by hitting 30,000 USDT or higher in futures trading volume.

Activity 1: Race to Victory (840,000 USDT Pool)

Traders accumulate essential racing resources, including Fuel, Octane, and Nitro, by fulfilling daily milestones across deposits, spot trading, futures, copy trading, Event Contracts, and Earn subscriptions. These materials fuel specific tracks and grant entry into lucky draws spanning Street Sprint, Turbo Challenge, and the guaranteed-prize Nitro Grand Prix.

Award items feature major crypto assets (TRX, DOGE, XRP, TON, DHF, XAUT, and SOL), F1 2026 Singapore Grand Prix packages (including flights and hotel accommodation), limited-edition F1 Topps trading cards, F1 LEGO model cars, branded merchandise, and exclusive Toobit gift boxes.

Activity 2: Team Championship (1,500,000 USDT Pool)

Squad registration is open from August 12 to September 9, with active racing underway from August 19 to September 9. Available racing teams include Turbo Titans, Volatility Raiders, Leverage Legends, Margin Mavericks, Apex Dominion, and Token Torque.

The collective prize fund scales alongside total community futures volume, starting at 60,000 USDT and scaling up to the 1,500,000 USDT maximum cap at 20 billion USDT volume. The top 10 contributors claim 30% of the team award, while the remaining 70% splits evenly among members exceeding 30,000 USDT in futures volume (individual cap at 2%).

Activity 3: Solo Championship (600,000 USDT Pool)

Running simultaneously with the team tournament from August 19 to September 9, individual volume specialists compete for scaling rewards up to 600,000 USDT. The top 300 qualifying traders who maintain a minimum 50 USDT account balance and achieve 30,000 USDT in futures volume will secure a payout.

Activity 4: Rev Up the Hype (10,000 USDT Pool)

Community members can engage in social media competitions throughout the duration of the tournament:

Repost and recruit (6,000 USDT): Share designated posts on X, tag three friends alongside #ToobitTIFT2026 and #TradeFastRaceSmart, and vie for weekly 20 USDT Futures Position Vouchers distributed across 300 winner slots.

Meme and poster garage (4,000 USDT): Publish original racing-themed multimedia creations while tagging @Toobit_Official to secure a share of 200 creative prizes.

Complete tournament rules, real-time volume metrics, and detailed track instructions can be found on the official announcement page.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides zero-fee spot trading, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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