Pentagram Reveals Visual Identity System Created for JETOUR G Series

WUHU, China, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pentagram, the internationally renowned independent design studio, has officially unveiled its case study for the JETOUR G Series, revealing for the first time the design process behind the JETOUR G700’s “Ridge of Steel” visual language and dedicated typography system.

The case has drawn attention from the global design community and automotive industry, highlighting how JETOUR is strengthening its brand expression through design. As competition in the premium off-road segment intensifies globally, brand differentiation increasingly relies not only on product capability, but also on a consistent and recognizable visual identity.





Partner with Design Icon to Define a Premium Off-Road Visual Language

Founded in 1972, Pentagram is one of the world’s leading independent design studios, with expertise spanning brand identity, graphic design, spatial design, and digital experiences. The studio has worked with a range of internationally recognized brands, including Coca-Cola and Microsoft.

The project was led by Pentagram co-founder Paula Scher, one of the most influential contemporary graphic designers. Known for her innovative approach to visual identity systems, Scher’s works are held in the collections of institutions including the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York.

This marks Paula’s first in-depth involvement in developing a complete visual identity system for an automotive brand. The collaboration between Pentagram and JETOUR G Series represents an integration of global design expertise with JETOUR’s international growth strategy. Through a unified visual language, JETOUR aims to connect product design, brand values, and user exploration experiences across global markets.





From Product Design to Brand Identity: The Creation of “Ridge of Steel”

Inspired by the continuous contours of the Himalayan mountain ridges, the Pentagram team developed the “Steel Ridge” visual language by combining the natural strength of mountain landscapes with the bold and sculptural design of the JETOUR G700.

Rather than simply reproducing natural elements, the design transforms the qualities represented by mountain ridges — strength, resilience, and exploration — into a distinctive brand visual symbol. The sharp and continuous lines reflect the G700’s off-road character while conveying JETOUR’s spirit of pushing boundaries and exploring the unknown.

Recalling his first impression of the G700, Paula Scher said: “The G700 has a powerful exterior presence and a luxurious, comfortable interior. The contrast between its strength and refinement, while delivering a comfortable experience on challenging terrain, is truly impressive.”

Beyond the “Ridge of Steel” visual language, Pentagram also created a dedicated logo and typography system for the G Series. Inspired by distinctive elements of the G700, including its steering wheel and body structure, the custom typeface translates the vehicle’s mechanical character into a modern visual identity. Together with the G Series logo, it forms a unified design system for future product expansion and global brand communication.

Design Empowers Global Brand Recognition

As automotive competition expands beyond products and technology into brand experience, a distinctive visual identity has become an important tool for global communication. For JETOUR’s growing international presence, the G Series visual identity system helps unify product characteristics, brand values, and user experiences through a consistent global language.

More than a brand image update, the G Series visual identity system represents JETOUR’s effort to connect products, brand, and global users through design. As the G Series lineup continues to expand, the visual system created by Pentagram will become an invaluable asset in strengthening JETOUR’s global brand recognition and communicating its spirit of exploration.

Contact:

Tina Liu

JETOUR Auto

13757229826

jetourinternational.pr@gmail.com

https://jetourglobal.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/32fbb75e-a422-45c4-8afe-b2002939e761

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