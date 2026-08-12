OSL Group Among First Authorised Distributors for Regulated Hong Kong Dollar Stablecoin HKDAP via Beta Access

OSL to provide distribution services and liquidity support for HKDAP, initially available to professional investors

OSL to prioritise tokenised finance and trade finance as the first use cases explored during Beta Access

OSL and Anchorpoint to expand HKDAP's real-economy use cases across payments and financial innovation





HONG KONG, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSL Group (HKEX: 863) ("OSL"), a global stablecoin payment and trading platform, today announced that it has become one of the first authorised distributors participating in HKDAP ("HKD At Par") Beta Access, the initial rollout phase of the regulated Hong Kong dollar stablecoin issued by Hong Kong-licensed stablecoin issuer Anchorpoint Financial Limited ("Anchorpoint"). OSL will provide secure, compliant and efficient distribution services and liquidity support for HKDAP.

Both parties have completed the technical groundwork required to support real-world usage and are now making HKDAP available to professional investors during Beta Access. Eligible clients will be able to access on- and off-ramp, exchange, trading and settlement services between fiat currency and HKDAP through OSL HK, the first licensed digital asset exchange in Hong Kong.

As a global stablecoin payment and trading infrastructure provider and Hong Kong's largest digital asset platform, OSL will work with Anchorpoint to support the long-term real-world adoption of HKDAP, with an immdiate focus on tokenised funds, trade finance and cross-border payment. A number of use cases are expected to be completed during the Beta Access phase to demonstrate how HKDAP can support more efficient settlement and value transfer across these use cases for the real economy.

HKDAP is Hong Kong's first regulated Hong Kong dollar stablecoin. In May 2026, OSL and Anchorpoint completed test transfers using HKDAP on the Ethereum mainnet. The test covered the lifecycle of HKD fiat funding into reserve assets, including the minting, transfer and redemption of HKDAP. The successful completion of the test demonstrated the end-to-end issuance and redemption process for a fully reserved regulated HKD stablecoin.

Kevin Cui, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of OSL Group, said: "Becoming one of the first authorised distributors for HKDAP marks an important step in deepening our collaboration with Anchorpoint. Regulated stablecoins will play a key role in connecting digital asset markets with mainstream economic activity. We are excited to offer clients a diversified product suite while working with Anchorpoint to unlock the broader market access to HKDAP. As a pioneer in global regulated digital assets, OSL will continue to work alongside our partners to raise market awareness, expand use cases, and drive the sustainable development of the Hong Kong market."

Dominic Maffei, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Anchorpoint, said: "The long-term success of regulated stablecoins will depend on their ability to support real-economy applications. OSL's strengths in global payment services, liquidity provision, and regulated digital asset infrastructure make them an important partner as we continue expanding participation in the HKDAP ecosystem. Together, we look forward to supporting commercial applications across payments, trade finance and tokenised finance, helping bring regulated tokenised money into broader use and contributing to the continued development of Hong Kong's digital asset ecosystem."

About OSL Group

OSL Group (HKEX: 863) is a global stablecoin payment and trading platform that strives to provide compliant and efficient digital financial infrastructure services globally, empowering enterprises, financial institutions and individuals to seamlessly exchange, pay, trade, and settle between fiat and digital currencies. Grounded in the core values of Open, Secure, and Licensed, it is committed to building a more efficient ecosystem that connects global markets and enables instant, seamless and compliant value movement worldwide.



For media inquiries, please contact: media@osl.com

About Anchorpoint

Anchorpoint Financial Limited is a subsidiary of Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited (SCBHK) and a joint venture established by SCBHK, HKT, and Animoca Brands in February 2025. With the vision of utilising tokenised money to rewire and supplement existing financial infrastructure for the betterment of the real economy, the initial goal is to build and advance the regulated HKD stablecoin “HKDAP” to serve as a secure tokenised medium of exchange for digital economy and to facilitate international payments and capital flows. It is one of the first entities granted with a stablecoin issuer licence (licence number FRS01) by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority under the Stablecoins Ordinance in April 2026.

For further information, please visit our Website and follow us on LinkedIn. For media enquiry please reach out at press@anchorpoint.hk

Disclaimer

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute, and shall not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, invitation, recommendation, or inducement to buy, sell, subscribe for, or otherwise deal in any digital assets, securities, or financial products. It does not constitute financial, investment, legal, tax, accounting, or other professional advice and should not be relied upon as such. The views, statements, and information contained herein do not necessarily reflect the official positions or commitments of OSL Group or any of its affiliates. Any descriptions of products, services, promotions, or programmes are for general reference only. Participation in any products, services, or promotions mentioned is subject to applicable terms, conditions, and regulatory requirements. This article may contain forward-looking statements or indicative information. Actual outcomes may differ materially, and OSL Group assumes no obligation to update such information.