Einride and DAF Partner to Accelerate Scale-up of Autonomous Electric Freight

STOCKHOLM and EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Einride AB, a technology company driving the shift to cost-efficient autonomous and electric freight, and DAF Trucks, a leader in truck manufacturing, today announced a joint initiative to integrate Einride's autonomous driving system, Einride Driver, into DAF's premium vehicle platform.

The collaboration marks a significant step toward the large-scale commercialization of SAE Level 4 autonomous electric freight transportation in response to industry challenges such as driver shortages and rising operating costs.

Level 4 refers to a high level of driving automation in which the vehicle can independently perform repetitive driving tasks under predefined conditions, without any need for human intervention. In this way, available drivers can focus on activities in logistic operations where their expertise and judgement add the most value.

Integration of technology and electric truck platform

As a first step, Einride and DAF, together with experts from the Dutch independent research institute for applied science and innovation, TNO, will collaborate on defining and testing the integration of Einride's autonomous drive system within DAF's 'International Truck of the Year 2026' electric truck platform. This includes establishing the required interfaces to enable safe and scalable autonomous operations.

With the assistance of TNO, Einride and DAF are working closely with type approval authorities to ensure the platform is compliant for future expansion onto public roads. Initial tests and validation of key interfaces will be conducted during 2026, followed in 2027 by the integration and commissioning of Einride's autonomous driving software, with all subsequent interface validation and functional testing performed on a DAF truck.

Automated driving strategy

This initiative builds on PACCAR's automated driving activities, where significant experience has already been gained through the North American Autonomous Vehicle Platform (AVP) program. In parallel, PACCAR is advancing developments within the broader autonomous trucking ecosystem in collaboration with emerging full stack technology providers. This reflects the rapid evolution of scalable, software defined autonomy solutions for heavy duty transport. Insights from these programs provide additional opportunities to accelerate the development of autonomous capabilities within the DAF platform.

"By leveraging DAF's decades of manufacturing excellence and market strength, we can expedite the global scale-up of Einride's autonomous technology," said Henrik Green, Chief Technology Officer at Einride. "This collaboration validates our vehicle-agnostic approach to autonomy and brings us one step closer to deploying safe, scalable Level 4 autonomy at commercial scale."

"This collaboration is a testament to DAF's commitment to innovation and future-proofing the logistics sector," said Jeroen van den Oetelaar, DAF Trucks' Chief Engineer and member of the board. "By combining our premium truck platform with leading autonomous technology, we are actively shaping a more efficient, safer, and sustainable freight ecosystem."

Complete Electric Range

DAF offers a complete series of electric trucks, ranging from a 12-tonne XB Electric for city distribution to the XG and XG+ Electric for longer haul applications. The XG Electric and XG+ Electric share their DNA with the XD and XF Electric trucks, jointly voted 'International Truck of the Year 2026' for their high efficiency, smooth drivelines and excellent driver comfort.

About Einride

Founded in Stockholm in 2016, Einride is a technology leader driving the transition to sustainable, cost-efficient autonomous and electric freight operations. The company's platform integrates AI-powered freight intelligence, proprietary autonomous technology, and one of the world's largest electric heavy-duty fleets. Einride serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and the Middle East through a dual business model encompassing Freight-Capacity-as-a-Service (FCaaS) and a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

About DAF Trucks N.V

DAF Trucks N.V. — a subsidiary of PACCAR Inc, a global technology company that designs and manufactures light, medium and heavy-duty trucks. DAF provides a full range of tractor units and vocational trucks, offering the right vehicle for every transport application. DAF is also a leading provider of services, including MultiSupport repair and maintenance contracts, financial services from PACCAR Financial and a first-class parts delivery service from PACCAR Parts.

Investor & Media Contacts

Einride

Christina Zander

Head of Communications Einride

press@einride.tech , einride@icrinc.com

DAF Trucks N.V.

Corporate Communications Department

Rutger Kerstiens, +31 40 214 2874

www.daf.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89b0152d-a3c1-4d59-b2bd-96217ef5d55b