Connexus and ASM Merge to Transform Real Estate Procurement and Drive Profitability

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connexus, an AI-powered platform that unifies real estate procurement, contract management, vendor management, and insurance compliance, today announced its merger with Ancillary Services Management (ASM), a leader in ancillary revenue and contract optimization services.

This strategic combination unites two established industry leaders to deliver a cohesive solution engineered to maximize net operating income (NOI) for real estate owners and operators nationwide.

The merger combines Connexus’ technology-driven procurement and operations platform with ASM’s decades of expertise in negotiating telecom, laundry, and a wide range of other revenue-generating contracts. Together, the combined entity will deliver an end-to-end solution that enables real estate organizations to reduce operating and capital expenses, centralize insurance compliance and contract management, and identify new revenue-generating opportunities across their portfolios.

By centralizing these functions at the property, regional and corporate levels, the combined organization will help real estate teams improve efficiency, strengthen visibility, and make more informed financial decisions.

Connexus has rapidly established itself as a powerful partner for real estate organizations by centralizing contract management, scopes of work, RFPs, vendor management, property and vendor insurance, and procurement operations. With the addition of ASM’s portfolio, the combined organization will represent more than 925,000+ units, helping ownership and management groups lower operating costs while identifying opportunities to generate additional ancillary revenue.

“This merger represents a major step forward in our mission to fundamentally change how real estate owners and operators approach procurement, contracts, and operational performance,” said Devin Wirt, Co-Founder and CEO of Connexus. “By combining Connexus’ technology and data-driven platform with ASM’s deep expertise in ancillary revenue, we are creating a powerful engine for improving profitability. Our clients will now have a more comprehensive way to reduce expenses, strengthen compliance, and uncover meaningful new revenue opportunities.”

The newly combined organization will offer a seamless, full-service solution that spans sourcing, bidding, negotiation, insurance compliance, contract execution, and ongoing contract management. This streamlined approach reduces inefficiencies that have historically burdened on-site and regional teams, enabling operators to focus more time on critical performance drivers, including occupancy, resident experience, and asset value.

“Joining forces with Connexus allows us to deliver a more comprehensive and impactful solution to our clients than ever before,” said Andrew Smith, President of ASM. “By combining our ancillary services expertise with Connexus’ innovative platform, we are simplifying the procurement and contract management process while creating new opportunities for our clients to improve profitability. This merger is about giving real estate teams a smarter, more efficient way to strengthen their bottom line.”

The merger comes at a time when real estate owners and operators are under increasing pressure to improve margins, manage rising costs, and do more with smaller teams. By combining procurement efficiency, contract intelligence, and ancillary revenue strategies, Connexus and ASM are strategically positioned to help clients achieve stronger and more sustainable financial performance across their portfolios.

About Connexus

Connexus is an AI-powered procurement and operations platform built specifically for the real estate industry. With over 925,000 units and 7,000 properties on the platform, Connexus centralizes procurement, contract management, vendor management, property and vendor insurance, compliance, RFPs, scopes of work, benchmarking, and operational data with one intelligent platform.

By replacing fragmented systems and manual processes with a unified solution, Connexus helps real estate owners and operators reduce risk, increase efficiency, improve visibility, and drive stronger financial performance.

About ASM (Ancillary Services Management)

Founded in 2003, Ancillary Services Management is a leading ancillary services management company specializing in contract negotiation, vendor management, and revenue optimization programs. ASM helps real estate owners and operators increase ancillary income, improve operational efficiency, and enhance services for residents and communities.

Press Contact:

Melissa Wirt

melissa@joinconnexus.com

843.212.6920