Harvia Plc’s financial information and Annual General Meeting in 2027

Harvia Plc, Stock Exchange Release, 12 August 2026 at 2:00 p.m. EEST





Harvia will publish its financial statements for 2026 and interim reports in 2027 as follows:

10 February 2027 Financial statements bulletin for 2026

29 April 2027 January−March 2027 interim report

29 July 2027 Half-year (January−June) 2027 financial report

28 October, 2027 January−September 2027 interim report

Harvia’s electronic annual report which contains the complete Financial Statements 2026, will be published during the week starting 8 March 2027 (week 10/2027).

Harvia’s Annual General meeting will be held on 31 March 2027 at 10.00 a.m. in Helsinki. Exact location will be announced later.





For more information, please contact:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO

tel. +358 40 5050 440

ari.vesterinen@harvia.com





Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 198.9 million in 2025. Harvia Group employs over 700 professionals in Finland, United States, Germany, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more:

https://harviagroup.com