Aurora Mobile's Modellix Adds PixVerse V6: Finished-Grade Video in One Request

SINGAPORE, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services, today announced that PixVerse V6 — PixVerse's flagship AI video generation model — is now available on Modellix, the Company's One Unified platform for All AI media generation.





(Source: Modellix.ai official website)

PixVerse V6 is built for production, not experimentation. In a single call, it generates up to 15 seconds of 1080p video with synchronized audio, multi-shot scene structure, and precise camera control — output closer to a finished asset than to a rough draft.

Longer, structured, and production-ready output

As AI video generation moves from one-off experiments to ongoing content production, teams increasingly need output they can actually ship — longer clips, structured storytelling, and sound that arrives with the picture. PixVerse V6 addresses this shift directly. Its 15-second 1080p generation cuts fragmentation and manual stitching; native multi-shot logic builds wide, medium, and close-up sequences into a single generation; and synchronized audio — dialogue, sound effects, and ambient sound — comes with the video, removing separate re-voicing and sound-design passes.

Five workflows, one model

PixVerse V6 covers the full production chain through a single model: text-to-video for new concepts, image-to-video for animating existing assets, first-and-last-frame transitions, video extension for lengthening footage, and reference-to-video fusion that preserves subjects from up to seven reference images — each taggable as subject or background and directly addressable in the prompt. For developers, that means one API contract and five capabilities, with per-second billing and transparent pricing. For creative teams, it means taking an idea from storyboard to finished scenes without switching tools.

Built for the teams that ship

For marketing and e-commerce teams, PixVerse V6 supports campaign variations, product showcases, and social content with ready-to-publish output. For creators and studios, it enables character-consistent storytelling and cinematic camera direction — push-ins, tracking shots, low angles, aerial views, and more. For developers and AI application builders, it offers a broader set of generation modes to embed into creative tools, marketing platforms, and content products.

Independently ranked among the best

PixVerse V6 has been ranked among the leading AI video models in independent blind testing by Artificial Analysis. On Modellix, it is testable in minutes — per-second billing, transparent pricing, and free Playground access — and scalable through a single API when it's time to ship.

One API for all AI media generation

Modellix aggregates 210+ image, video, and audio models from leading providers behind a single, unified API — with a browser-based Playground, a CLI, and MCP support. Users can explore PixVerse V6 in the Playground, access it via API, view transparent pricing, and manage usage records in one place, without re-integrating when the next generation of models arrives.



"PixVerse V6 is a step change in what teams can expect from AI video — longer clips, native audio, and real production control in a single model," said Mr. Weidong Luo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile. "Through Modellix's unified API and Playground, we are making it easier for creators, developers, and enterprises to test and integrate leading media models, so advanced AI video capabilities can reach more business scenarios — faster and at lower cost."

Limited-time 20% off

To support the launch, Modellix is offering a limited-time 20% discount on all PixVerse V6 models, available from August 12 through August 25, 2026. Combined with per-second billing and free Playground access, users can validate PixVerse V6's production capabilities at near-zero cost before scaling through the API. No subscription, no minimum commitment — you pay only for the seconds you generate.



Model series: PixVerse V6



Access page: https://www.modellix.ai/series/pixverse-v6

About Modellix.ai

Modellix is Aurora Mobile's premier unified platform for AI media generation, providing one API, CLI, and Playground for 210+ image, video, and audio models from leading providers worldwide.



For more information, please contact: marketing@modellix.ai

About PixVerse

PixVerse is a global AI video generation platform trusted by over 150 million users and enterprises across 177+ countries. With a suite of proprietary models developed entirely in-house, PixVerse empowers anyone to create cinematic-quality video from a prompt, photo, or clip, from individual creators to professional film teams. Its flagship model V6 delivers precision camera control, expressive character performance, and cinematic-quality output across creative and commercial use cases. In January 2026, PixVerse launched R1, the world's first real-time world model, transforming video into an infinite, continuous, and interactive stream. Founded in 2023 and having achieved unicorn status in March 2026, PixVerse is committed to making video the universal language of human expression. For more information, visit pixverse.ai.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services. The Company is dedicated to empowering global enterprises with stable, efficient, and intelligent customer interaction solutions. Leveraging its first-mover advantage in mobile messaging, Aurora Mobile has evolved into a comprehensive platform that integrates Omnichannel Engagement, AI-Driven Marketing, Advanced AI Customer Support, and Frictionless Identity Security. Through its flagship brand EngageLab and its robust AI infrastructure GPTBots.ai, the Company helps businesses achieve seamless customer reach, automate complex marketing journeys, and optimize service efficiency with AI agents, accelerating digital transformation for clients worldwide.



For more information, please visit: https://ir.aurora-mobile.com/ or contact us at [marketing@aurora-mobile.com]

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile's strategies; Aurora Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile's ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:



Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ir@aurora-mobile.com



Christensen Advisory

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82555680-dbfc-46d9-ad60-b3901062b423