Trustar Bankshares, Inc. Begins Trading on OTCQX Best Market

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Trustar Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX: TRSB), the bank holding company for Trustar Bank, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Trustar Bankshares, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “TRSB.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trustar Bank is a community bank conceived to meet the banking needs of businesses and individuals in the greater metropolitan Washington DC area. The organizers of the Bank are experienced bankers, bank investors, and business professionals in the Bank’s target market area. Rapid consolidation in the Bank’s target market has created an opportunity for a community-based commercial bank.

The OTCQX Market serves as a more efficient and cost-effective public market for U.S. regional and community banks through standards tailored for bank reporting. By providing price transparency and broader information distribution, OTCQX enables banks to maximize the value of being a public company. To qualify for OTCQX, community banks must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“Trading on the OTCQX Best Market represents an important step in our long-term shareholder strategy,” said Shaza Andersen, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “We believe trading on OTCQX will enhance visibility for our shareholders, broaden our investor audience, and deliver an efficient trading experience for our shareholders.”

Raymond James and Associates acted as Trustar Bankshares Inc.’s corporate broker.

Trading in U.S. community banks on OTCQX reached $464M in dollar volume the second quarter of 2026. OTC Markets recorded $453.34B in total dollar volume in the first half of the year. In the second quarter of 2026, 104 banks traded on OTCQX with an average market capitalization of $166M.

About Trustar Bankshares, Inc.

Trustar Bankshares, Inc. is the bank holding company for Trustar Bank, a Virginia chartered bank headquartered in Great Falls, Virginia. Founded in 2019, Trustar Bank is a full-service commercial bank with full-service branches in Great Falls, Tysons Corner, and Reston, Virginia, and Bethesda, Maryland, and by appointment only branches in Arlington, Virginia and Washington, D.C. Additional information is available on the Company’s website at www.trustarbank.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, OTC Overnight® and MOON ATS® are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com