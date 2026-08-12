StoneX Announces Acquisition of Banco Travelex, Expanding Brazil Payments and FX Capabilities

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Group Inc. (“StoneX”; NASDAQ: SNEX) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Banco Travelex S.A. (“Banco Travelex”), Brazil's first bank dedicated exclusively to foreign exchange operations regulated by the Central Bank of Brazil. The acquisition accelerates StoneX's plans to serve Brazilian companies and investors through an increasingly robust financial platform.

The transaction is expected to significantly expand StoneX's global payments capabilities and strengthen its presence in one of Latin America's largest foreign exchange markets. It will also allow StoneX's global client base to hold local and foreign currency bank accounts in Brazil, as well as extend the Company's wholesale banknote trading services.

Upon completion of the transaction, StoneX's foreign exchange and cross-border payment business, which operates in more than 180 countries and 140 currencies, will begin adding banking products in Brazil, including non-resident accounts, proprietary PIX (Brazil's instant payment system), internet and mobile banking, and new financial settlement capabilities. The acquisition complements StoneX's existing portfolio in spot FX, international payments and receivables, and NDFs.

“This transaction reinforces StoneX's commitment to long-term growth and investment in Brazil and expands the possibilities for our clients in global payments, building an increasingly complete ecosystem supported by local, specialized service,” said Glauco Monte, CEO of StoneX Brazil.

Thiago Vieira, Global Head of StoneX Payments, added: “Together with our recent strategic investment in Bamboo Payments, this transaction advances StoneX’s strategy to expand its licensed, in-country payments infrastructure across Latin America. Brazil has long been central to that strategy, serving as a blueprint for the continued expansion of our regulatory footprint across emerging markets. We look forward to bringing StoneX Payments’ global reach to Banco Travelex’s customers, while extending Banco Travelex’s exciting new capabilities to our growing client base of financial institutions, international corporates and global merchants.”

Operating since 2010, Banco Travelex has built a regulated foreign exchange and international payments platform recognized by the market, serving both individuals and businesses. In December 2024, it was authorized by the Central Bank to operate as a multiple-service bank (banco múltiplo).

“We built Brazil's first foreign exchange bank and, at the end of 2024, obtained authorization to operate as a multiple-service bank. Joining that trajectory with StoneX's global reach is the natural next step: more capability for our clients, with the same specialization and proximity that brought us here. The transaction with StoneX reflects the strategic fit between the two platforms,” said Ana Tena, CEO of Banco Travelex.

The acquisition covers Banco Travelex S.A. exclusively and is expected to close within 12 months, subject to approval by the Central Bank of Brazil and customary closing conditions. Banco Travelex’s retail foreign exchange operations, physical stores, and service points linked to Confidence are not part of the transaction and will continue to operate independently and may retain the Travelex Confidence brand.

Integration will take place gradually, with no service interruption, preserving existing relationships; each stage will be communicated to clients as the process advances.

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high touch service and deep expertise. The Company strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, providing its network, product and services to allow them to pursue trading opportunities, manage their market risks, make investments and improve their business performance. A Fortune-500 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ:SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its more than 5,200 employees serve more than 80,000 commercial, institutional, and payments clients, and more than 400,000 retail accounts, from more than 80 offices spread across six continents. Further information on the Company is available at www.stonex.com.

About Banco Travelex

Brazil's first bank specialized in foreign exchange, approved by the Central Bank of Brazil and authorized to operate as a multiple-service bank since December 2024, Banco Travelex provides financial solutions to companies and individuals with international needs. Rated BBB (bra) (Investment Grade) by Fitch, with an NPS of 90, it combines FX expertise, banking infrastructure, and advisory service for foreign trade and international payments.

Media Contact

For press inquiries contact: Vanessa.Harrington@StoneX.com

Investor relations contact information: Kevin Murphy Kevin.murphy@stonex.com

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