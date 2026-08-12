Novonesis launches Optiva® Triticum to help pasta manufacturers navigate wheat volatility without compromising quality

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, August 12, 2026 – Novonesis today announced the launch of Optiva® Triticum, a new biosolution that helps pasta manufacturers increase flexibility in wheat sourcing while maintaining the texture, firmness and eating experience consumers expect.

As fluctuations in durum wheat availability and pricing continue to challenge the pasta industry, producers are seeking new ways to reduce raw material costs and strengthen supply resilience. Optiva® Triticum enables greater use of soft wheat flour in pasta applications while supporting consistent quality across varying flour qualities and protein levels.

"Flour millers, pasta producers, formulators and distributors are facing increasing pressure from volatile raw material markets and growing demand for affordable, high-quality foods,"

said Ishan Gupta, Head of Baking at Novonesis.

"Optiva® Triticum gives the industry a new tool to reduce exposure to wheat price fluctuations, improve sourcing flexibility and protect margins, while continuing to deliver the pasta quality consumers value."

Improving pasta quality, regardless of the wheat

Designed specifically for pasta production, Optiva® Triticum strengthens and connects proteins within the pasta matrix, creating a more robust protein network. This improves the structural integrity of pasta made with different wheat flours, helping manufacturers achieve greater formulation flexibility without compromising product performance.

In pilot-scale evaluations, pasta produced with Optiva® Triticum delivered firmness improvements of up to 25% in spaghetti and up to 11% in short-cut pasta compared with control samples. The solution also reduced cooking water turbidity by approximately 25%, indicating lower starch release during cooking and contributing to an improved cooking experience.

Supporting a more resilient grain-to-food system

Pasta remains one of the world's most important staple foods due to its affordability, versatility, and long shelf life. Consumer research conducted by Novonesis found that firmness and stickiness are among the most important factors consumers used to evaluate pasta quality. These qualities are usually staples of durum wheat, but Optiva® Triticum allows producers to use a wider range of wheat flours while maintaining product quality. By enabling greater flexibility in flour sourcing and formulation, the solution can help manufacturers make more effective use of available raw materials while continuing to deliver a consistent consumer experience. The launch reflects a broader shift across the food industry toward building resilience in sourcing and production.

Optiva® Triticum helps future-proof pasta production and support the delivery of quality everyday foods, no matter the wheat.

Read more about Optiva® Triticum.



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Media relations

Line Emilie Fedders



Senior Media Relations Manager

media-relations@novonesis.com+45 30 77 13 12







