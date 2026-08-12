Polar Power Reports $7.9 Million in Pacific Islands Revenue as Repeat Orders Drive Expansion Across Off-Grid and Bad-Grid Power Markets

Proven telecom deployments across five markets are generating reorders and pulling Polar into adjacent applications the Company believes are larger than telecom

GARDENA, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) (“Polar” or the “Company”), a manufacturer of DC power and solar-hybrid systems for both off-grid and bad-grid environments, today reported that it has generated approximately $7.9 million in revenue from the Pacific Islands since 2024, shipping 333 DC generators and solar-hybrid systems across Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Vanuatu, the Solomon Islands, and Guam. The Company also disclosed a current solar-hybrid backlog of approximately $670,000 in the Solomon Islands, following a recent repeat order from a regional telecommunications customer.

The reorders are the clearest signal of Polar’s progress. Telecom operators generally place repeat orders only after a system has proven its reliability and operating-cost savings in the field. Polar’s expanding footprint reflects a repeatable business model — an initial field trial, followed by a successful deployment, followed by rising volume as operators standardize on Polar’s technology across their networks.

“We’ve now shipped 333 systems and generated $7.9 million of revenue across five Pacific markets, and the reorders tell us the technology is proving itself where it matters most — in the field,” said Arthur D. Sams, President and Chief Executive Officer of Polar Power. “Each successful deployment becomes a reference for the next, and it is pulling us toward a much larger opportunity beyond telecom — in microgrids, water pumping, cooling, and EV charging.”

Having completed the multi-year trial-to-volume adoption cycle with several Pacific Island carriers, Polar believes it is now entering the ramp phase of the region’s build-out, where reference installations convert into recurring, higher-volume orders. The Company views the Pacific Islands as one of the world’s most underserved markets for reliable, low-cost power — and, increasingly, as a proving ground for applications well beyond telecom.

As carriers install Polar’s hybrid systems, the same reliable, low-cost power is drawing demand from adjacent local applications — microgrids, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), water pumping, air conditioning, and electric-vehicle charging. Polar believes the combined market for these applications is larger than telecommunications alone, and that its growing base of installed, field-proven systems positions the Company to capture it.

Polar’s systems are engineered for the Pacific’s dispersed geography and harsh marine environments. The Company’s DC generators connect directly to battery storage, eliminating AC-to-DC conversion losses and reducing installed cost, while variable-speed engines and rare-earth permanent-magnet alternators cut fuel consumption — a decisive advantage where fuel must be transported to remote sites at high cost.

About Polar Power, Inc.

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) designs, manufactures and sells direct current, or DC, power systems for telecommunications, military, automotive, industrial and other applications. Polar Power’s systems provide reliable, low-cost prime and backup power for applications requiring high reliability and low maintenance. The Company has also expanded its product portfolio to include power and cooling systems for data centers, as well as charging systems for drones. For additional information, please visit www.polarpower.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding operating trajectory, order fulfillment, delivery timing, deployment, market opportunity, liquidity, financing plans, ability to continue as a going concern, Nasdaq compliance, and strategic priorities. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, limited cash and liquidity, delisting risk, customer and supplier concentration, order fulfillment and production risks, supply-chain and shipping delays, customer acceptance risks, potential lender or landlord remedies, and other risk factors described in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Forward-looking statements apply only as of the date hereof; the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

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