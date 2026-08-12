Crypto News: Pepeto Announces Presale Stage Closed Fast And XRP Price Prediction Targets $10





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The loudest crypto news of the week is Pepeto's newest presale round closing hours before its deadline, right as XRP price prediction debate heats up, and the energy gathering around this project looks like the moment each cycle was about to hand a token that makes millionaires out of its early investors.

The broader market is showing life again, and the XRP price prediction is back in the conversation, as the loudest call comes from analyst Crypto Patel, who projects the XRP price can reach $10 this cycle per Cryptonews , and the details behind this prediction, and behind the potential sitting inside this crypto presale is layed out down below.

Pepeto Presale Stages Sell Fast While XRP Price Prediction Targets $10

Pepeto's round closing fast explains why traders are rushing to buy it before launch, and that speed makes full sense once the large cap side of the market comes into view. So what about XRP? Holders are tired of waiting, but a bullish target is finally surfacing, and the real question is whether it is realistic. Our read starts with what changed: the XRP price holds near $1.07, and under that quiet number sits its strongest regulatory position ever, full EU authorization under MiCA per Cryptopolitan . Regulation was always the wall in front of this token, and that wall is coming down.

So can the XRP price prediction really reach $10? Honestly, very hard: a 9x would hand XRP a market cap larger than most of the world's biggest companies. Still, the pieces stack. The bull case at crypto.news maps $1.60 to $2.40 for year end, Standard Chartered says CLARITY Act passage would unlock around $8 billion in ETF inflows to absorb the selling overhead, and Binance's weekly analysis flags XRP trending bullish.

Smart capital remembers where XRP's real fortunes were made, in its earliest days, when the token cost cents and the buyers who moved first collected the kind of returns XRP can never hand out again. That lesson shapes the move today: keep XRP for the steady large cap climb, and place an early entry with real potential next to it, since that combination is the difference between a good year and a life changing one.

Crypto News: What Pepeto Built and Why the Market Is Watching

We analyzed the whole market hunting for the next real opportunity, and the choice kept landing on one name: Pepeto. The first reason is impossible to miss, the virality, a name spreading faster than any token of this cycle. The second is the numbers behind it: more than $10.625 million raised through the worst crypto market conditions in years, a stretch where the only buyers who dare to invest in anything are whales with deep experience, the kind of wallets that sometimes hold insider information the rest of the market never sees. Money like that entering a bleeding market is a signal on its own.

For a quick idea of the project, Pepeto is a meme coin at its base, carrying an innovative idea on top: a complete trading ecosystem solving several problems at once, a cross-chain bridge, a zero-fee exchange, and an AI scanner reviewing every contract, with the full details laid out on the official website.

The history says the rest. The route that minted DOGE millionaires began with raw community energy, and around Pepeto, community energy is now is almost surpassing the one DOGE had in its early. At SHIB's peak, one wallet grew $8,000 into $5.7 billion per Yahoo Finance, and SHIB launched without a single tool behind it. This project has everything to explode after its launch.

Conclusion

Pepeto's round closing hours before its deadline tell that the project carries real breakout potential, and crypto news fills each cycle with people hunting life changing returns, yet only those who move ahead of the crowd catch them. The XRP price prediction itself proves the point: even the $10 bull case demands a market cap larger than most of the world's biggest companies, showing large caps are not where fortunes get made. Every past run taught the same lesson, real money in crypto is made early, and hesitation is how millions missed the early XRP and DOGE.



The bull run is taking shape as this is written, and Pepeto's window is narrowing along with it. The quiet choice to wait, another week, another look, is exactly the choice that kept millions out of SHIB and DOGE, left them outside for the following four years, and had them hoping a setup this rare might ever return.

For more information about Pepeto (PEPETO): Website: Official Pepeto Website , where what remains of the current stage is visible.

FAQs

Can the XRP price prediction reach $10 this cycle?

The XRP price prediction can reach $10 this cycle according to analyst Crypto Patel per Cryptonews, with staged targets at $1.95, $4, and $7.

Why is Pepeto leading crypto news above other presales?

Pepeto leads crypto news among presales because it offers what XRP once proved priceless: the early entry taken before any listing, the position every fortune in crypto started from.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.