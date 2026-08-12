Rekor Expands Patented Verification Technology into Voice, Opening New Market for GoSecure™

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR), which builds trusted data, privacy, and security solutions for real-world video and sensor networks, today announced that GoSecure™ now verifies audio. The new patent-pending capability applies GoSecure's cryptographic authentication to audio, extending to audio the same capture-time proof the product already delivers for video. The proof is embedded in the recording itself, allowing authenticity to be verified independently, without relying on a custodian or an unbroken chain of custody.

“We are in active, advanced discussions with prospective launch partners, and the interest is coming from serious corporate players who understand the value of provable authenticity. Extending GoSecure™ from video to audio broadens that opportunity, because many of the organizations evaluating us for video face the same evidentiary, compliance, and reputational exposure around recorded audio. We are being deliberate about the commercial terms because we believe GoSecure™ has the potential to become an important authenticity standard beyond these initial launch markets, and the initial structure needs to support both near-term adoption and broader market scalability. Based on where those discussions stand today, we expect to finalize initial launch-partner commercial terms during the third quarter, with definitive agreements to follow as appropriate,” explained Robert A. Berman, Rekor Chair and CEO.

Edited or deleted audio can be every bit as decisive as edited video in establishing what actually happened, and in many cases more so. A single word removed, a response spliced in an exchange, a recording's meaning can change entirely. Yet even as video authentication has advanced, audio integrity has remained a true gap in the industry.

This shift matters now because public perception of media has fundamentally reversed. For most of the last century, recordings were assumed authentic unless proven otherwise. Today, because highly convincing video and audio deepfakes are so easy to produce, juries, investigators, and the public treat all unverified media with suspicion. The burden of proof has shifted entirely from the skeptic to the recording itself, and most digital media cannot prove their own authenticity.

GoSecure™ closes that gap. The product signs and seals audio at the moment of capture. It creates a verifiable record that confirms whether a file is authentic or altered. When a recording is questioned, GoSecure™ provides cryptographic proof rather than opinion.

"A recording should not need a chain of custody or an expert on the witness stand to be “believed," said Chris Kadoch, Chief Technology Officer at Rekor Systems. "GoSecure™ embeds the proof in the clip itself, so it verifies on its own from the moment of capture. We showed what that means for the video content. Now we do it for what the microphone captured."

GoSecure™ serves organizations that demand absolute trust in their recordings. Law enforcement, courts, financial institutions, and government agencies rely on the integrity of their recorded data. Similarly, public transit agencies face constant liability disputes and require immediately verifiable video and audio long before a case reaches a courtroom. In every environment, GoSecure™ delivers more than evidence; it delivers indisputable truth.

GoSecure's audio verification is patent-pending and available now across the GoSecure platform. To learn more, visit GoSecure.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) builds trusted data, privacy, and security solutions for real-world video and sensor networks. Rekor's AI-powered roadway intelligence platforms are deployed across the United States, delivering real-time data and actionable insights to transportation agencies, law enforcement, and commercial operators.

For more information, visit Rekor.ai; for GoSecure™, visit.



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Media & Investor Relations Contact:

Rekor Systems, Inc.

Charles Degliomini

cdegliomini@rekor.ai

