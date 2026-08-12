Zakat Coin ($ZKTC) Launches Round 2 IEO on Coinstore Following a Highly Successful — Record Breaking First Round

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Following a highly successful first round, Zakat Coin ($ZKTC) is returning to Coinstore for its Second IEO Round, giving more users the opportunity to participate in the growth of the ZakPay ecosystem.

The ZKTC Round 2 IEO will officially begin on August 12, 2026, at 18:00 (UTC+8), with a new fundraising target of 2,000,000 USDT and an allocation of 200,000,000 ZKTC.

The second round follows strong demand during Round 1, highlighting growing interest in ZKTC and the broader vision behind ZakPay.

ZKTC Round 1 Sets a Strong Fundraising Milestone

The first ZKTC IEO round attracted significant participation from the Coinstore community.

Round 1 recorded:

6,034 participants

6,021,381.23 USDT total committed

4,000,000 USDT fundraising target

150.53% of the fundraising target achieved

The strong level of participation demonstrates the growing attention around Zakat Coin and the ZakPay ecosystem.



With Round 1 successfully completed, ZKTC Round 2 opens a new opportunity for users who are ready to take part in the next stage of the project.

ZKTC Round 2 IEO Details

Token Name: Zakat Coin

Token Symbol: ZKTC

IEO Round: Round 2

Start Date: August 12, 2026, 18:00 (UTC+8)

Fundraising Target: 2,000,000 USDT

Token Allocation: 200,000,000 ZKTC

Users are encouraged to stay tuned to Coinstore’s official channels for the latest participation details and updates.

Connecting Payments, Remittance and Giving Through One Platform

Built around Islamic finance principles, ZakPay aims to provide users with transparent financial infrastructure that combines everyday payments, international remittance services, and charitable contributions through blockchain technology.

Cross-border payments and remittance services remain essential financial tools for communities around the world. However, traditional systems can involve complex processes, limited transparency, and fragmented user experiences.

ZakPay introduces an integrated platform built around three core functions:

Cross-border remittance

Everyday card spending

Structured charitable giving

Through its ecosystem, users can access payment services while supporting transparent and accountable charitable distribution mechanisms built into the protocol.

ZKTC: The Utility Token Powering ZakPay

Zakat Coin (ZKTC) serves as the utility token within the ZakPay ecosystem.

The token is used to settle platform activity through ZakPay’s settlement orchestration engine, FUSE. Each transaction generates an on-chain Settlement Instruction Record, with ZKTC consumed during the settlement process.

Rather than relying solely on speculative demand, ZKTC’s utility is designed around actual platform usage, with token activity connected to transactions taking place within the ZakPay ecosystem.

ZKTC does not represent equity ownership, dividends, profit sharing, or any claim on the assets of any entity.

Blockchain-Based Giving Infrastructure

A key feature of ZakPay is the integration of charitable giving directly into its financial infrastructure.

Through smart-contract-based Giving Contracts, a defined portion of platform activity is directed toward verified nonprofit organizations. This mechanism makes charitable distribution a built-in function of the protocol rather than an optional feature.

To reduce exposure to cryptocurrency price volatility, charitable disbursements are settled through a stable, USDC-backed structure, helping recipients receive predictable value.

Designed Around Compliance and Islamic Finance Principles

ZakPay operates under a framework focused on transparency, compliance, and ethical finance.

The platform incorporates:

Islamic finance oversight with scholarly review and veto authority

FinCEN-registered money services framework

Qualified institutional custody infrastructure



This approach reflects ZakPay’s focus on creating a financial system aligned with both blockchain transparency and Islamic finance principles.

Token Supply Linked to Real Economic Activity

According to the project, ZKTC circulating supply expands only through actual commerce generated within the ZakPay ecosystem.

Rather than being adjusted through administrative decisions, token issuance is designed to correspond with real platform activity across global payment corridors.

By connecting token circulation with usage-based settlement, ZakPay aims to create a model where blockchain infrastructure supports practical financial applications.

Round 2: Another Opportunity to Join the ZKTC Journey

After Round 1 surpassed its fundraising target by more than 50%, ZKTC is entering its second IEO round with a new 2,000,000 USDT fundraising target and 200,000,000 ZKTC allocation.

With strong participation already demonstrated in the first round, Round 2 provides another opportunity for the Coinstore community to participate in the continued development of the ZakPay ecosystem.

ZKTC Round 2 IEO starts August 12, 2026, at 18:00 (UTC+8).

Stay tuned to Coinstore’s official channels and get ready for the next round.

About Zakat Coin

Zakat Coin (ZKTC) is the utility token powering ZakPay, a Shariah-compliant payment and remittance platform. The ecosystem combines cross-border payments, everyday spending, and structured charitable giving through blockchain-based settlement infrastructure.

Through its FUSE settlement engine and Giving Contracts, ZakPay aims to provide transparent financial services built around ethical finance principles, real-world utility, and accountable charitable distribution.

Zakat Coin Official Media