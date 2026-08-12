Fogo de Chão Brings the Best of Fall to the Table with New Seasonal Menu Offerings

DALLAS, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil known for its elevated churrasco dining experience, invites guests to celebrate the flavors of fall with a new lineup of seasonal menu innovations available beginning Aug. 4. Inspired by the abundance of the harvest season, the limited-time offerings bring together vibrant produce, comforting flavors and chef-driven craftsmanship across the Market Table, entrée and side selections.

Known for elevating every dining occasion through its signature churrasco experience, Fogo's latest seasonal additions showcase fresh, premium ingredients that complement the restaurant's fire-roasted meats while providing guests with even more ways to customize their meal.



Fall Menu Innovations Include:

Blistered Seafood Entrée

Branzino – a delicately flavored, butterflied branzino grilled over an open flame and simply seasoned with sea salt and olive oil. Paired with crispy yucca bites tossed in a papaya vinaigrette and finished with capers, fresh parsley and lemon for a bright, balanced finish.





Seasonal Market Table Additions

Rainbow Carrots Crudité - served alongside creamy hummus for a colorful, crisp seasonal starter

- served alongside creamy hummus for a colorful, crisp seasonal starter Beet Hummus - a vibrant twist on the classic spread featuring earthy fall flavors

- a vibrant twist on the classic spread featuring earthy fall flavors Sweet Potato & Apple Salad – roasted Fuji apples and sweet potatoes with fresh herbs and dressing

– roasted Fuji apples and sweet potatoes with fresh herbs and dressing Crispy Chickpea & Kale Salad - fresh kale and radicchio tossed in a creamy Parmesan ranch, topped with crispy chickpeas and Parmesan cheese

- fresh kale and radicchio tossed in a creamy Parmesan ranch, topped with crispy chickpeas and Parmesan cheese Whipped Feta - a light, creamy blend of feta, extra virgin olive oil and mint





Shareable Sides

Potatoes Au Gratin – Creamy layered Yukon Gold potatoes baked with smoked provolone and parmesan

– Creamy layered Yukon Gold potatoes baked with smoked provolone and parmesan Honey-Roasted Rainbow Carrots – Tender roasted rainbow carrots finished with whipped feta and a touch of honey





"Fall is all about bringing people together around great food, and that's exactly what inspired this season's menu," said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. "From fresh additions to our Market Table to our new Branzino entrée and sharable sides, each new offering reflects our commitment to delivering bold flavors, premium ingredients and memorable dining experiences for every guest."

The fall menu joins Fogo's signature dining experiences, including the Full Churrasco Experience, Indulgent Churrasco Experience, Market Table & Feijoada Bar, Bar Fogo offerings and all-day Happy Hour. Guests can also enjoy the new seasonal dishes through select catering offerings, making it easy to bring the flavors of fall to gatherings of any size.



For more information about Fogo de Chão, its new fall menu offerings, or to make dining reservations at a restaurant near you, please visit Fogo.com.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil that elevates the culinary art of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience. Fogo is famed for its prix fixe Full Churrasco Experience that offers a continuous selection of premium cuts butchered daily by gaucho chefs, simply seasoned and grilled to create a craveable salty bark, then carved tableside. The naturally gluten-free Market Table offers a selection of seasonal salads, charcuterie, exotic fruit, superfoods and more. From celebratory to everyday occasions, Fogo provides selections for every daypart, including All-Day Happy Hour at Bar Fogo, Weekday Lunch, Dinner, and Weekend Brazilian Brunch. Guests can enhance their experience with offerings ranging from a shareable Wagyu New York Strip, South American wines, and more. For locations and to book a reservation to experience the fire of Fogo, visit fogo.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Konnect Agency

FogoPR@konnectagency.com



























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