Former NSA Chief Responsible AI Officer, Vinh Nguyen, Joins Innovation Labs Advisory Council

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovation Labs, a division of Identity Digital focused on building the accountability infrastructure for AI agents, today announced that Vinh Nguyen has joined its Advisory Council . Nguyen brings deep expertise at the intersection of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and national security, further strengthening Innovation Labs’ work to establish durable identity as foundational infrastructure for trustworthy AI.

Nguyen brings decades of experience leading AI adoption across national security and intelligence organizations. His appointment comes as autonomous AI systems rapidly move from experimentation to high-stakes government and enterprise operations, shifting the challenge from building more capable models to establishing the trust infrastructure that ensures accountability.

At the National Security Agency, Nguyen served as the agency's first Chief Responsible AI Officer and Chief Data Scientist for Operations, leading AI adoption across intelligence and cybersecurity missions. He also served on the National Intelligence Council as the Intelligence Community's senior cyber analyst. He is now a Senior Fellow for Artificial Intelligence at the Council on Foreign Relations, where his work focuses on trustworthy AI and national competitiveness.

"The next generation of AI won't be built on models alone. It will be built on the infrastructure that allows autonomous systems to be trusted and held accountable," said Naveed Ihsanullah, Chief Technology Officer at Innovation Labs. "Durable identity is a foundational component of that architecture, and Vinh's experience at the intersection of AI, cybersecurity, and national security will help shape how that infrastructure evolves."

"I spent decades on the cyber attribution problem — figuring out who's accountable when an action crosses systems you don't control," said Vinh Nguyen. "AI agents are about to make that everyone's problem. DNSid is building the infrastructure to bind accountability at the core before deployment outruns our ability to retrofit it. That's the window I'm here to help get right.”

Innovation Labs is advancing DNSid , an open framework built on existing Internet infrastructure and open standards , that provides a persistent accountability layer for autonomous systems operating across organizational and trust boundaries. Through open standards, government engagement, and commercial partnerships, Innovation Labs is working to establish durable identity as an interoperable, foundational infrastructure for trustworthy AI.

About Innovation Labs:

Innovation Labs is a division of Identity Digital focused on building the accountability infrastructure for AI agents. As agents become more autonomous and interoperable, they introduce risk and security challenges that existing systems weren't designed to handle, starting with a consistent way to verify ownership across organizational boundaries. Innovation Labs combines Identity Digital’s DNS expertise with blockchain to establish a global coordination layer for AI agent identity and participates in open standards communities, including the Linux Foundation. For more information, visit www.DNSid.ai .

About Identity Digital:

Identity Digital Inc. simplifies and connects the online world with domain names and related technologies to empower people to build, market, and own their authentic digital identities. With the world’s largest portfolio of TLDs, including .llc, .pro, .world, .fyi, and .studio, Identity Digital supports over 28 million domains on its innovative registry services platform. In addition, Identity Digital enables customers to discover, register, support, and use high-quality domain names with its registrar, name.com. Headquartered in Bellevue, WA, Identity Digital is a global company with approximately 250 employees. For more information, visit identity.digital.