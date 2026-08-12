Ability Insurance Company Launches Initial Suite of Multi-Year Guaranteed Annuity Products

Backed by Mount Logan Capital, Ability’s flagship product, ReliAbility™ MYGA, is designed to offer safe, steady returns

Company awarded B+ rating – “Good” – by AM Best

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ability Insurance Company (“Ability”), a Nebraska-based (re)insurer of life and health policies and annuity products, today announced the launch of its initial suite of multi-year guaranteed annuity (MYGA) products, led by its flagship ReliAbility™ MYGA, available in 3-year, 5-year, 7-year, and 10-year terms.

Ability’s retirement solutions are designed to provide predictable growth and protection from market volatility, with flexible terms tailored to an individual’s timeline and tax-deferred interest. In a volatile marketplace, Ability believes these guaranteed rate products present a compelling solution for individuals seeking simplicity, reliability and underlying growth, without undue risk.

Ability is backed by Mount Logan Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: MLCI) (“Mount Logan”), an integrated alternative asset management and insurance solutions platform focused on managing investments for the benefit of policyholders and investors.

Anna Elliott, President of Ability Insurance Company, said “The launch of ReliAbility™ MYGA marks an important step forward in our commitment to helping people secure their financial futures during retirement. As demand grows for solutions that deliver guaranteed, predictable growth, protect principal, and provide a strong foundation for long-term financial planning, Ability Insurance Company is proud to introduce an offering that meets our clients' evolving needs.”

Sam Reinhart, Ability Board Member, said “Today’s retirees are seeking greater clarity and control as they plan for the years ahead. Ability’s new MYGA suite is designed to offer the flexibility needed to tailor a strategy that fits their unique goals, while providing the confidence that their financial future is well supported.”

Ability strives to arm everyday Americans with the tools needed to make informed financial planning decisions – a mission and commitment that was recently recognized with a B+ – “Good” rating from AM Best, the world’s first and largest credit rating agency in the insurance industry.

Products described herein may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all customers. Coverage is subject to the annuity contract terms and conditions. Products and pricing may vary by state.

About Ability Insurance Company

Ability Insurance Company is a leading provider of insurance and financial solutions dedicated to helping individuals and families achieve long-term financial confidence.



With a strong presence in the annuity market and deep expertise in retirement-focused insurance solutions, Ability Insurance Company designs innovative products that support retirement readiness, principal protection, and lifelong financial security. The company partners with policyholders and advisors to deliver dependable solutions tailored to the evolving needs of today's retirees.

Wholly owned by Mount Logan Capital Inc., Ability Insurance Company is domiciled in Nebraska and was incorporated on October 6, 1967 — bringing more than five decades of experience to the retirement insurance market. The company is licensed to conduct business in 42 states and the District of Columbia, reflecting its broad national footprint and unwavering commitment to serving policyholders across the United States.



Guided by a focus on financial strength, disciplined risk management, and exceptional service, Ability Insurance Company remains steadfast in its mission to help Americans preserve their retirement assets, maintain their independence, and build lasting financial security for the years ahead.

(www.abilityinsco.com)

About Mount Logan Capital Inc.

Mount Logan Capital Inc. is an integrated alternative asset management and insurance solutions firm focused on generating durable, fee-based revenue and long-term value creation. The Company leverages differentiated investment strategies alongside permanent insurance capital to deliver attractive, risk-adjusted returns across market cycles.

Through its subsidiaries, Mount Logan Management LLC and Ability Insurance Company, Mount Logan manages and invests across private and public credit markets in North America and operates an insurance platform that provides long-duration liabilities to support its credit investment strategies. This integrated platform is designed to provide stable earnings, downside protection, and a low risk of principal impairment through the credit cycle.

As of June 30, 2026, Mount Logan Capital had over $2.0 billion in assets under management.

(www.ir.mountlogan.com)

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of Mount Logan or Ability, may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “would,” “forecasts,” “seeks,” “future,” “proposes,” “target,” “goal,” “objective,” “outlook” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions). Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and reflect Mount Logan’s or Ability’s current views about future events. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about the anticipated availability, and market reception of Ability’s initial suite of MYGA products, including the ReliAbilityTM MYGA product; the expected benefits to policyholders from such products, including predictable growth, protection from market volatility, principal protection, and tax-deferred interest; the expected demand for fixed-rate annuity products and Ability’s ability to meet the evolving needs of retirees and policyholders; Ability’s ability to maintain its rating from AM Best; the anticipated growth, profitability, and scalability of Mount Logan’s and Ability’s businesses; planned capital raising and liquidity activities and the expected outcome of such activities; and future financial and operating results, Mount Logan’s or Ability’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions regarding their respective business strategies and plans, and other statements that are not historical facts.

These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company’s control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that Ability’s MYGA products do not achieve the anticipated market reception or generate expected returns; risks related to the pricing, distribution, and competitiveness of Ability’s annuity products in the current market environment; the risk that AM Best downgrades or withdraws Ability’s financial strength rating; variability in revenues, earnings, and cash flows and the resulting impact on quarterly earnings trends and stock price volatility; the intensity of competition in asset management and insurance markets and constraints on the ability to execute growth strategies and maintain or increase market share or margins; reliance on technology and information systems, including third-party systems, and risks related to cybersecurity, data integrity, and operational resilience; dependence on management’s assumptions, estimates, models, and judgment, and the risk that actual outcomes diverge materially from those assumptions; illiquidity of certain assets under management and insurance investments, and the impact of limited liquidity on valuation, portfolio management, and capital allocation; dependence on access to financing markets and the availability, cost, and terms of capital and liquidity; risks associated with the use of hedging and other risk management instruments, including costs, basis risk, counterparty exposure, and potential ineffectiveness; adverse political, market, and economic conditions and their effects on investment performance, funding costs, client activity, and policyholder behavior; concentration risk associated with managing a limited number of funds and investments; complexities and subjectivity in valuing illiquid assets, including model risk and sensitivity to assumptions; the heavily regulated nature of the insurance business; and the increased expenses and compliance requirements associated with being a U.S. public company. No assurances can be given that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will occur as projected, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management at the time the statements are made. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports, which Mount Logan has filed or will file from time to time with the SEC or on SEDAR+ and any risk factors contained in such reports, including the section titled “Risk Factors” in Mount Logan’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, filed with the SEC on August 11, 2026. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

Mount Logan and Ability do not undertake any obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Any discussion of past performance is not an indication of future results. Investing in financial markets involves a substantial degree of risk. Investors must be able to withstand a total loss of their investment. The information herein is believed to be reliable and has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but no representation or warranty is made, expressed or implied, with respect to the fairness, correctness, accuracy, reasonableness or completeness of the information and opinions. The information contained on the website of Mount Logan or Ability is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Neither Mount Logan nor Ability is responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Contact Information:

Ability Insurance Company

(855) 446-0784

info@abilityinsco.com

5601 South 59th Street

Lincoln, NE 68516