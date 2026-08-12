ViViYouth Launches Berberine with Ceylon Cinnamon, a Science-Backed Daily Wellness Formula for Metabolic and Digestive Support

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ViViYouth today announced the launch of Berberine with Ceylon Cinnamon, a multi-ingredient daily wellness supplement designed for consumers who want metabolic support, post-meal comfort, and overall vitality from a clean, transparent formula. The new product joins the brand's lineup of science-backed supplements made without fillers or hidden additives.

The formula centers on Berberine HCl, Ceylon Cinnamon Extract, Chromium Picolinate, Alpha-Lipoic Acid, and BioPerine® Black Pepper Extract. Each ingredient was chosen to support a different layer of daily metabolic wellness rather than relying on a single active compound. The result is a product positioned for consumers who are tired of generic single-ingredient supplements and want a formula that reads like a wellness routine, not a guessing game.





A Consumer-Focused Approach to Daily Metabolic Wellness

For many consumers, wellness starts with how they feel after meals: energy crashes, bloating, sluggish digestion, and sugar cravings can derail an otherwise healthy day. ViViYouth Berberine with Ceylon Cinnamon is formulated to support daily metabolic wellness from multiple angles, helping consumers feel more balanced as part of a healthy lifestyle.

Berberine, a plant alkaloid found in barberry and goldenseal, is widely studied for its role in metabolic signaling pathways, including AMPK activation, gut microbiome balance, bile acid metabolism, and lipid metabolism. Rather than promising a quick fix, ViViYouth frames berberine as a daily botanical support ingredient for consumers focused on long-term metabolic health.

Ceylon Cinnamon Extract complements berberine by supporting post-meal carbohydrate metabolism and botanical digestive wellness. ViViYouth uses a 10:1 Ceylon Cinnamon Extract, providing the equivalent of 1,000 mg of Ceylon cinnamon in a concentrated, easy-to-take form. The combination is designed to offer more complete daily support than either ingredient alone.

Why the Formula Goes Beyond Berberine Alone

One of the challenges with berberine supplements is bioavailability. Research notes that berberine absorption can be limited by water solubility, intestinal permeability, P-glycoprotein efflux, and first-pass metabolism. ViViYouth addresses this by combining berberine with ingredients selected to support absorption and complementary metabolic pathways.

Chromium Picolinate contributes to normal glucose metabolism and insulin action, helping the body process carbohydrates from meals. Alpha-Lipoic Acid adds cellular metabolic and antioxidant support, addressing the oxidative stress that can accompany busy days and heavy meals. BioPerine®, a standardized black pepper extract with 95% piperine, is included to support nutrient absorption and bioavailability.

Together, these ingredients create a multi-pathway formula: berberine supports metabolic signaling, Ceylon cinnamon supports post-meal carb handling, chromium supports glucose metabolism, ALA supports cellular energy and antioxidant defenses, and BioPerine® supports absorption. This layered design is what sets ViViYouth apart from single-ingredient berberine capsules.





Transparent Labeling and Clean Supplement Standards

According to the Supplement Facts panel, each two-capsule serving of ViViYouth Berberine with Ceylon Cinnamon provides Berberine Hydrochloride 500 mg, Ceylon Cinnamon Extract 10:1 100 mg (equivalent to 1,000 mg Ceylon cinnamon), Chromium 50 mcg from Chromium Picolinate, Alpha-Lipoic Acid 60 mg, and BioPerine® Black Pepper Extract 5 mg standardized to 95% piperine. Each bottle contains 60 vegetable capsules, supplying a 30-day supply.

The product is manufactured in a GMP-certified facility, third-party tested, Non-GMO, and gluten-free. The vegetable capsules are made without artificial colors or preservatives, aligning with ViViYouth's commitment to clean-label supplements for women who want transparency in every bottle.

For consumers comparing berberine supplements, the difference often comes down to trust. ViViYouth emphasizes that its formula is not a proprietary blend with hidden doses, but a clearly labeled combination of ingredients designed to work together for daily metabolic and digestive wellness.





Laboratory Testing and Quality Endorsement

ViViYouth underscores its quality commitment through third-party testing. Each batch is independently verified for purity and potency, giving consumers added confidence that what is on the label matches what is in the capsule. In a category where quality can vary widely, this testing-backed approach is part of how ViViYouth differentiates itself from ordinary supplements.

"We know consumers are doing their homework," the spokesperson added. "They want to see where products are made, what testing is done, and whether the brand stands behind its claims. Third-party testing is one way we show that ViViYouth is serious about clean, effective supplements."

Designed for Real Daily Routines

ViViYouth Berberine with Ceylon Cinnamon is designed to fit into busy lifestyles. The suggested use is two capsules daily, preferably with a meal, making it easy to pair with breakfast, lunch, or dinner. The brand recommends using the product as part of a balanced routine that includes whole foods, regular movement, adequate hydration, and quality sleep.





Availability

ViViYouth Berberine with Ceylon Cinnamon is available now on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GV1Y2N44. Learn more about ViViYouth at https://viviyouth.com/.

About ViViYouth

ViViYouth is a women's wellness brand dedicated to whole-body health for every chapter of womanhood. The company creates science-backed supplements with transparent formulas, clinically-grade ingredients, third-party testing, and a commitment to no fillers or hidden additives. From metabolic support to hormonal balance and daily vitality, ViViYouth designs products that help women live fully and feel vibrant.

Contact Person: Fiona Yang

Email: support@viviyouth.com

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