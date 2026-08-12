PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC) Reports Record First Quarter 2027 Revenue of $16.1M; Adjusted EBITDA* of $1.6M (up 172% YoY)

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC), a leading publisher and podcast sales network, today announced its record financial results for the first fiscal quarter (“Q1 Fiscal 2027”) ended June 30, 2026 of its fiscal year ending March 31, 2027 (“Fiscal 2027”). PodcastOne will host a conference call and webcast today, August 12, 2026, at 12:30 PM Eastern Time.

Q1 Financial & Operational Highlights

Revenue increased 8% YoY to record $16.1 million

Adjusted EBITDA* increased $1.0 million YoY, reaching new record of $1.6 million

Delivered 18M+ downloads and streams and 6M unique listeners in June

Reached a record #6 ranking on Podtrac, surpassing Disney and others, further strengthening PodcastOne’s position as a leading U.S. podcast publisher

Expanded our creator portfolio through the acquisitions of The Magnificent Others with Billy Corgan and Life Happens with Barb and Michelle

Continued expanding PodcastOne content beyond the podcast feed through original programming, strategic partnerships, and entertainment properties including It’s Okay, We’re All Gonna Die, A&E’s The First 48, and House of Stassi.

“Q1 Fiscal 2027 was a strong quarter for PodcastOne, and I’m incredibly proud of our team and the momentum we’ve built across the business,” said Kit Gray, President and Co-Founder of PodcastOne. “We delivered record quarterly revenue, reached our highest-ever Podtrac ranking at #6, and continued to expand our content portfolio, creator relationships, and distribution footprint. We have a number of exciting projects ahead, and we’re very optimistic about the opportunities in front of PodcastOne as we continue to grow.”

Q1 Fiscal 2027 vs Q1 Fiscal 2026 Results Summary (in $000’s, except per share; unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30 2026

2025

Revenue $ 16,125 $ 14,994 Operating income (loss) $ (1,556 ) $ (1,054 ) Total other income (expense) $ (2 ) $ - Net income (loss) $ (1,558 ) $ (1,054 ) Adjusted EBITDA* $ 1,576 $ 580 Net income (loss) per share basic and diluted ($0.05 ) $ ($0.04 )

Q1 Fiscal 2027 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast:

Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Time: 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time (9:30 a.m. Pacific Time)

Webcast Link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/425589710

Dial-in: +1 (833) 461-5787

International Dial-in: +44 808 196 8935

Conference Code: 425 589 710

About PodcastOne, Inc.

PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC) is a leading podcast platform that provides creators and advertisers with a comprehensive 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution. PodcastOne has surpassed 3.9 billion total downloads with a community of 200 top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, LadyGang, A&E’s Cold Case Files, and Varnamtown. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion monthly impressions across all channels, including YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and iHeartRadio. PodcastOne is also the parent company of PodcastOne Pro which offers fully customizable production packages for brands, professionals, or hobbyists. For more information, visit www.podcastone.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and X at @podcastone.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “would,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: LiveOne’s reliance on its largest OEM customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; LiveOne’s and PodcastOne’s ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, merger, distribution or other transaction, the timing of the consummation of any such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to the consummation of any such event would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the consummation of any proposed financing, acquisition, merger, special dividend, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; PodcastOne’s ability to continue as a going concern; PodcastOne’s ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its listeners; PodcastOne identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; LiveOne’s intent to repurchase shares of its and/or PodcastOne’s common stock from time to time under LiveOne’s stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; LiveOne’s ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; PodcastOne successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management’s relationships with industry stakeholders; LiveOne’s ability to repay its indebtedness when due; LiveOne’s ability to satisfy the conditions for closing on its announced additional convertible debentures financing; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings and/or PodcastOne’s and/or LiveOne’s ability to pay any amounts due in connection with any such legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of PodcastOne, LiveOne and/or LiveOne’s other subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in PodcastOne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 29, 2026, and in PodcastOne’s other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and PodcastOne disclaims any obligation to update these statements, except as may be required by law. PodcastOne intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures*

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), we present Contribution Margin (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”), which are non-GAAP financial measures, as measures of our performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, or superior to, operating loss and or net income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities or any other measures of our cash flows or liquidity.

We use Contribution Margin (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the performance of our operating segment. We believe that information about these non-GAAP financial measures assists investors by allowing them to evaluate changes in the operating results of our business separate from non-operational factors that affect operating income (loss) and net income (loss), thus providing insights into both operations and the other factors that affect reported results. Adjusted EBITDA is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of the use of Adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure is that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain amortizing assets used in generating revenue in our business. Accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for operating income (loss), net income (loss), and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, this measure may vary among other companies; thus, Adjusted EBITDA as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Contribution Margin (Loss) is defined as Revenue less Cost of Sales before (a) Cost of Sales share-based compensation expense, (b) depreciation, and (c) amortization of developed technology. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, other (income) expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and before (a) non-cash GAAP purchase accounting adjustments for certain deferred revenue and costs, (b) legal, accounting and other professional fees directly attributable to acquisition activity, (c) employee severance payments and third party professional fees directly attributable to acquisition or corporate realignment activities, (d) certain non-recurring expenses associated with legal settlements or reserves for legal settlements in the period that pertain to historical matters that existed at acquired companies prior to their purchase date and a one-time minimum guarantee to effectively terminate a live events distribution agreement post COVID-19, and (e) certain stock-based compensation expense. Management does not consider these costs to be indicative of our core operating results.

With respect to projected quarter and full fiscal year 2027 Adjusted EBITDA, a quantitative reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to purchase accounting adjustments, acquisition-related charges and legal settlement reserves excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. We expect that the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables entitled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure to GAAP Measure” included at the end of this release.

PodcastOne Press Contact:

Paul Manley

pmanley@podcastone.com





Financial Information

The tables below present financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025.



PodcastOne, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

2025

Revenue: $ 16,125 $ 14,994 Operating expenses: Cost of sales 14,223 13,555 Sales and marketing 783 879 Product development 12 12 General and administrative 2,505 1,477 Amortization of intangible assets 158 125 Total operating expenses 17,681 16,048 Loss from operations (1,556 ) (1,054 ) Other income (expense): Other income (expense) (2 ) - Total other expense, net (2 ) - Loss before provision for income taxes (1,558 ) (1,054 ) Provision for income taxes - - Net loss $ (1,558 ) $ (1,054 ) Net loss per share–basic and diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.04 ) Weighted average common shares–basic and diluted 28,813,806 24,133,630





PodcastOne, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

June 30,

March 31,

2026

2026

Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,014 $ 3,509 Accounts receivable, net 7,588 7,331 Prepaid expense and other current assets 137 231 Total Current Assets 14,739 11,071 Property and equipment, net 173 204 Goodwill 12,041 12,041 Intangible assets, net 455 613 Related party receivable 10,877 5,268 Total Assets $ 38,285 $ 29,197 Liabilities and Stockholders ’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 8,481 $ 6,932 Lease liabilities 44 70 Related party payable 4,753 5,004 Total Current Liabilities 13,278 12,006 Lease liabilities, non-current 97 97 Total Liabilities 13,375 12,103 Commitments and Contingencies - - Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock, par value $0.00001, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively - - Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 30,134,290 and 27,315,634 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively - - Additional paid in capital 65,181 55,807 Accumulated deficit (40,271 ) (38,713 ) Total stockholders’ equity 24,910 17,094 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 38,285 $ 29,197

PodcastOne, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure to GAAP Measure

Adjusted EBITDA* Reconciliation (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Net

Income

(Loss)* Depreciation

and

Amortization* Employee

Stock-Based

Compensation* Other

Stock-Based

Compensation* Non-Recurring

Acquisition and

Realignment

Costs (1)* Other

(Income)

Expense (2)* (Benefit)

Provision

for Taxes* Adjusted

EBITDA* Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 Total $ (1,558 ) $ 164 $ 65 $ 2,832 $ 75 $ (2 ) $ - $ 1,576 Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Total $ (1,054 ) $ 152 $ 45 $ 1,420 $ 17 $ - $ - $ 580





(1) Other Non-Operating and Non-Recurring Costs include outside legal, accounting and other professional fees directly attributable to acquisition activity in the period, in addition to certain non-recurring expenses associated with legal settlements or reserves for legal settlements in the period that pertain to historical matters that existed at certain acquired companies prior to their purchase date and non-recurring employee severance payments. (2) Other (income) expense above primarily includes interest expense, net and change in fair value of derivative liabilities. These are included in the statement of operations in other income (expense) and are an add back to net loss above in the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA* to Loss. * See the definition of Adjusted EBITDA under “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” within this release.





PodcastOne, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure to GAAP Measure



Contribution Margin* Reconciliation (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

2025

Revenue: $ 16,125 $ 14,994 Less: Cost of sales (14,223 ) (13,555 ) Amortization of developed technology - (31 ) Gross Profit 1,902 - 1,408 Add backs: Share-based compensation 1,240 932 Depreciation 3 23 Amortization of developed technology: - 31 Contribution Margin $ 3,145 $ 2,394



* See the definition of Contribution Margin under “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” within this release.