Celona Launches Orion, the Agentic Converged Wireless Platform for the AI-Native Enterprise

Highlights:

Unifies private 5G, Wi-Fi, public cellular, and satellite into a single deterministic, secure fabric.

Introduces Orchestrator AI, the first truly agentic operations solution for converged wireless.

Combines private 5G and Wi-Fi under one subscription, with Celona Wi-Fi 7 access points included at no additional cost.





CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celona, a leader in private wireless networks, today announced Celona Orion, the Agentic Converged Wireless Platform for the AI-native enterprise, defining a new category of wireless infrastructure built for physical and agentic AI across mission-critical operational environments. Orion unifies private 5G, Wi-Fi, public cellular, and satellite into a single deterministic, secure fabric and operates it as an intelligent participant in the organization's emerging agentic mesh.

Today’s enterprise wireless networks were designed to connect people and the devices they use. A new generation of users — including autonomous robots, computer-vision systems, edge AI devices, and software agents working around the clock — is placing entirely new demands on reliability, reach, and security that traditional, siloed wireless networks were never intended to support. Unlike people, machines cannot compensate for latency, jitter, or dropped packets, making deterministic connectivity increasingly critical to modern enterprise operations. Orion is purpose-built for this shift, giving software agents, physical AI systems, and the people working alongside them a single connectivity fabric they can all rely on.

“For years, enterprises have deployed and managed multiple wireless technologies as a collection of separate networks. As AI moves into physical operations, those networks must begin to operate as one system,” said Rajeev Shah, co-founder and CEO of Celona. “Orion brings these technologies together into a unified fabric, elevating wireless connectivity from a supporting technology to critical infrastructure for modern enterprise operations.”

“Wi-Fi and private 5G have matured into essential but largely disconnected enterprise connectivity technologies,” said Brandon Butler, Senior Research Manager, Network Infrastructure and Services at IDC. “Yet as AI workloads and edge computing reshape operational networks, enterprises increasingly need both—not as separate silos, but as a unified, intelligently managed system. In an AI-driven era where connectivity is foundational to business innovation, platforms that converge Wi-Fi and private 5G management, coupled with AI-driven orchestration and insights, address a real operational challenge. Celona Orion helps define this emerging category of enterprise wireless platforms designed to simplify management and orchestration while allowing enterprises to leverage the strengths of each technology.”

What Celona Orion delivers

Converged wireless, inside and out. Orion brings together multiple wireless networks, allowing enterprises to use every megahertz of spectrum available to them. Inside the campus, private 5G provides the reach and deterministic performance required by autonomous machines, while Wi-Fi delivers high-capacity connectivity for bandwidth-intensive applications. Public cellular and satellite connectivity complement private 5G and Wi-Fi, enabling guest access, remote operations, and additional enterprise use cases.

Orion also introduces a unified commercial model, allowing enterprises to deploy private 5G and Wi-Fi under a single subscription, with Celona Wi-Fi 7 access points included at no additional cost.

Open agentic OS. Orion introduces Orchestrator AI, evolving Celona Orchestrator from a cloud-native operations solution into the agentic OS for converged wireless. At its core is Celona Brain, a custom model that codifies Celona’s engineering expertise and deployment experience, bringing deep wireless intelligence to network operations. Orchestrator AI exposes network capabilities through open, standards-based interfaces and an extensible library of skills and agents built by Celona. These agents work with an enterprise’s preferred LLM platform and collaborate with other agents across the AI-native enterprise. The result is a new operating model that elevates wireless teams from network operators to orchestrators of the infrastructure the AI-native enterprise depends on.

Campus experience, anywhere. Orion integrates the management of Starlink satellite connectivity with private 5G and Wi-Fi, enabling enterprises to extend their wireless fabric to remote and previously unconnected locations. From one platform, teams can bring up private 5G, Wi-Fi, and satellite-backed connectivity wherever operations need to run. New sites can be brought online in hours rather than weeks or months, using the same operating model everywhere.

Embedded device intelligence. Celona AerConnect, an open-source wireless agent, lets robotics and AI device makers embed intelligent, multi-network connectivity into their products without becoming wireless experts. Devices move seamlessly across private 5G, Wi-Fi, public cellular, and satellite, using the connectivity best suited to each application.

Trusted end to end. Security is architected into Orion rather than added at the edges. This includes SIM-based identity, micro-segmentation for operational technology, and IT/OT separation — all delivered through an in-house software stack and a single trusted supply chain.

“Our operations rely on multiple wireless technologies, each serving a different purpose across environments,” said Luca Chichiarelli, Head of IT Operations at Del Conca USA. “As we expand automation, we're connecting more devices, systems, workflows, and workers in more places than ever before. Bringing those networks together under a common platform can simplify operations while maintaining the security, reliability, and control our business requires.”

“Based on our experience deploying networks with Celona, we’ve seen that most require Wi-Fi and private cellular to work together, with each matched to the applications it supports best — typically Wi-Fi for IT use cases and private cellular for OT,” said Lane Wooldridge, Business Development Lead for Advanced Wireless Solutions at INS. “These use cases increasingly overlap in the same physical spaces, and as IT and OT converge, those environments only grow more complex. Celona’s Orchestrator AI agents can help network teams simplify operations while maintaining the visibility and performance those applications depend on.”

Availability

Celona Orion will be available beginning in Q4 2026, with key capabilities introduced on a phased basis. For more information, visit celona.io/orion.

About Celona

Celona is the intelligent wireless foundation for the AI-native enterprise. The company unifies private 5G, Wi-Fi, public cellular, and satellite into a single enterprise-controlled platform that delivers secure, deterministic wireless connectivity for AI agents, autonomous machines, intelligent devices, and the people who work alongside them. Leading enterprises across manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, energy, mining, and other industries rely on Celona to power mission-critical operations in some of the world’s most demanding environments. To learn more, visit celona.io.

Media Contact:

Greg Le Beau

Celona

glebeau@celona.io

+1.760.505.7575

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6969910f-1188-4a14-b55b-bd57e40bff36