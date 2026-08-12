American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) Appoints Niclas von Schantz as Strategic Advisor for Brand, Commercialization and International Market Development

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) (“American Fusion” or the “Company”), developer of the proprietary Texatron™ Fusion Engine™, announced today that Niclas von Schantz has been engaged as a Strategic Advisor to the Company. In his advisory capacity, Mr. von Schantz is expected to provide guidance on brand strategy, market positioning, commercialization strategy, go-to-market planning, and international market development as the Company continues advancing the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ program.

Mr. von Schantz brings more than 25 years of experience in brand strategy, commercialization, and market development, having worked with more than 100 brands across more than 50 markets. His work spans technology, energy, life science, industrial manufacturing, automotive, retail, gaming, and aviation, ranging from global corporations and international industry leaders to startups and national market leaders.

His brand and commercialization assignments include serving as strategic lead for Caterpillar (CAT Zeppelin) in Sweden; approximately five years of rebranding, communication strategy, and national product launch work with Vattenfall, one of Europe’s largest energy companies; strategic and creative lead for Mazda Sweden; international strategic lead for Uponor Infrastructure across technical B2B and infrastructure markets; positioning and communication leadership for Nilfisk in professional cleaning and industrial solutions; and strategic advisory to the Global Marketing Director of ACCO Brands across an international portfolio of workplace and consumer brands. A significant portion of this work has involved translating technically complex products and systems into clear commercial positioning for professional and institutional audiences — a discipline American Fusion believes is relevant to communicating the Texatron™ platform to prospective partners, customers, and investors.

Mr. von Schantz’s executive and venture experience includes serving as Brand Chief Officer of Götessons Design Group from 2020 to 2024, where he led brand strategy and communication for nine brands across more than 50 markets during a period in which the group grew from approximately SEK 150 million to approximately SEK 1.5 billion in revenue; co-founder and brand strategist of GSIGN Gaming from 2022 to 2025, which won Best in Show at DreamHack before being sold to a Swiss acquirer; and Global Market Manager and Brand Strategist for EatGood, a listed Swedish food-tech company, where he led market strategy and international expansion across Europe and the United States. He is a Certified Board Member through the Swedish Board Academy and holds a Professional Diploma in Strategic Communication from Berghs School of Communication in Stockholm. He is based in Sweden and Berlin and works in Swedish, English, and German. Additional professional background on Mr. von Schantz is available at: https://www.linkedin.com/in/niclas-von-schantz-09194912/.

As a Strategic Advisor, Mr. von Schantz is expected to support the Company in developing its brand architecture, market positioning, commercialization strategy, and go-to-market approach, with particular emphasis on European market development and on communicating complex technology to non-technical commercial audiences. Mr. von Schantz will serve in a consulting capacity only and will not participate in Board deliberations, corporate governance, or oversight functions.

The Company is concurrently working to expand its capabilities in institutional investor relations, international strategic partnerships, corporate finance, capital markets planning, corporate governance, and global business development as its engineering and testing programs advance. American Fusion believes Mr. von Schantz’s European market experience and commercialization background may assist the Company as it develops its long-term commercial positioning.

The Company also believes the long-term addressable market for distributed, behind-the-meter clean electricity extends well beyond the United States, with potential future demand from artificial intelligence data centers, hospitals, industrial manufacturers, defense installations, mining operations, utilities, water infrastructure, and other critical national infrastructure.

Brent Nelson, Executive Chairman of American Fusion, commented: “We are pleased to welcome Niclas von Schantz as a Strategic Advisor. Building a fusion energy platform is an engineering challenge first, but commercializing one is a positioning and market development challenge. Niclas has spent 25 years turning complex industrial and technical propositions into clear commercial positions for companies like Caterpillar, Vattenfall, and Uponor, and we believe that discipline is directly applicable to the work ahead of us.”

Nelson continued: “As American Fusion moves toward commercialization, how we articulate the Texatron™ platform to industrial customers, strategic partners, and international markets becomes increasingly important. Niclas strengthens our capability in exactly that area, particularly across Europe.”

Niclas von Schantz stated: “American Fusion is working on a technology with the potential to change how distributed power is delivered, and that kind of opportunity demands clarity. My work has always been about finding where the real commercial opportunity sits, building a position around it, and making something complex easy to understand and easy to choose. I look forward to helping American Fusion define that position and take it to market internationally.”

About American Fusion Inc.

American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation fusion energy technologies. The Company is advancing the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ aneutronic fusion platform, designed for modular, infrastructure-grade deployment across industrial, commercial, defense and grid-constrained applications. The Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ is designed to utilize two non-radioactive fuels in an aneutronic fusion process. American Fusion incorporates radiation detection and diagnostic instrumentation throughout its engineering and testing program and, to date, no measurable radiation has been detected during the Company’s testing activities.

The Company’s development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation, while maintaining a focus on capital discipline and transparent corporate governance.

For more information about American Fusion and its Texatron™ platform, please visit: americanfusionenergy.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions relating to technology development and commercialization, system integration and testing activities, patent filings, regulatory initiatives, financing activities, SEC registration and reporting matters, exchange uplisting initiatives, future business operations, and related matters.

Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to technology development, testing outcomes, intellectual property protection, regulatory approvals, financing availability, litigation matters, SEC reporting timelines, exchange requirements, market conditions, and other factors beyond the Company’s control.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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