Antalpha to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 19, 2026

SINGAPORE, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antalpha Platform Holding Company (NASDAQ: ANTA) ("Antalpha" or the "Company"), a leading institutional digital asset financing platform, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter of 2026 before the U.S. market open on August 19, 2026. The Company’s management team will hold a conference call at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on August 19, 2026 (or 8:00 P.M. Singapore Time on August 19, 2026) to discuss the financial results.

To attend, please register in advance at:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI30b4078217764c03a7ad0976eca109c1

Upon registration, you will receive a calendar invite email that includes dial-in number, passcode, and your unique access PIN.

A live webcast can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bgbc86kj. A replay of the call will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.antalpha.com.

About Antalpha

Antalpha is a leading fintech company specializing in providing financing, technology, and risk management solutions to the Web3 industry. Antalpha offers Bitcoin supply chain and margin loans through the Antalpha Prime technology platform, which allows customers to originate and manage their digital assets loans, as well as monitor collateral positions with near real-time data. Building on this foundation, Antalpha is also exploring AI-powered tools to help users navigate the digital asset space more effectively.

Contacts

Investor Contact: ir@antalpha.com