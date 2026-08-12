Tri Pointe Homes Named to 2026 PEOPLE® Companies That Care List, Marking the Homebuilder’s Fourth Consecutive Year of Recognition

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes®, one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., today announced its inclusion on the 2026 PEOPLE® Companies that Care list from Great Place to Work® and PEOPLE magazine. This marks the fourth consecutive year Tri Pointe has earned the distinction, reflecting its steadfast commitment to fostering a workplace rooted in care, empowerment, and purpose-driven culture.

The highly competitive PEOPLE Companies that Care list recognizes organizations based on their ability to care for their employees, their communities and the planet. Tri Pointe earned its place on the list by surpassing rigorous benchmarks and demonstrating meaningful investment in employee education, elevating employee causes, supporting families in need, and driving sustainable solutions. To be selected, companies must provide compelling evidence through both data and employee surveys that their culture fosters positive outcomes for their team members regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, or other demographic identifiers.

“A culture of care is created by listening, responding, and showing our team members that their voices genuinely matter,” said Chief Human Resources Officer of Tri Pointe Homes Heather Breidenthal. “Being recognized on the PEOPLE Companies that Care list for a fourth consecutive year is a tremendous honor that reinforces the trust we’ve built together with our people. We are deeply committed to creating an environment where everyone feels supported, valued, and empowered to grow throughout their careers.”

The 2026 PEOPLE Companies That Care list is based on over 1.3 million confidential employee survey responses and data from companies representing the experience of more than 7.3 million employees in the United States. Nearly 970,000 responses came from employees at organizations eligible for this year’s list. Companies also submitted essays that were validated against employee survey data.

Over the past year, Tri Pointe Homes continued strengthening its people-first culture by expanding the way team member feedback informs companywide improvements. Through its annual Great Place To Work engagement survey, leaders work with teams across the organization to identify opportunities, develop action plans, and implement improvements that enhance the employee experience. This ongoing commitment to listening and acting on feedback helps strengthen trust, engagement, and collaboration while ensuring team members play an active role in shaping the company's culture.

Tri Pointe Homes cultivates workplace connection and community impact through several signature programs. Volunteer-led Compass Clubs bring team members together through events and activities that foster connection and belonging. Through Tri Pointe C.A.R.E.S., eligible team members receive paid volunteer time to support causes that are meaningful to them, strengthening the company’s connection to the communities it serves. The company’s LivingSmart® program also advances environmentally responsible business practices and supports homes designed around energy and water efficiency, wellness, sustainable materials, and connected living.

“Everything we accomplish as a company starts with our people,” said President and Chief Operating Officer of Tri Pointe Homes Tom Mitchell. “Our culture operates with shared values of H.E.A.R.T. – Humility, Empowerment, Authenticity, Results, and Team – which shapes how we lead, how we make decisions, and how we support one another. When our team members thrive, they’re able to collaborate, innovate, and deliver exceptional experiences for our customers, partners, and the communities we serve.”

Tri Pointe Homes continues to foster an environment where team members can develop professionally, prioritize their wellbeing and contribute to a shared sense of purpose. Through professional development opportunities, wellness resources, community involvement, and a commitment to inclusion and belonging, the company works to create a culture in which team members feel supported and empowered to succeed.

For more information about Tri Pointe Homes and its award-winning culture, visit TriPointeHomes.com.

About Tri Pointe Homes®

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a presence in 13 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. The company is one of the 2026 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies, 2026 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®, and recognized as a PEOPLE Companies That Care® (2023-2026) organization. The company was also named a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company for five years in a row and named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces lists. Tri Pointe has also won multiple Builder of the Year and Developer of the Year awards. For more information, visit TriPointeHomes.com.

About the PEOPLE Companies That Care List

Great Place To Work selected the 2026 PEOPLE Companies that Care List by gathering and analyzing over 1.3 million confidential survey responses from companies representing more than 7.3 million U.S. employees at Great Place To Work Certified organizations. Of those, nearly 970,000 responses came from employees at companies eligible for the list and these rankings are based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey and essays submitted by participating companies. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work, a UKG company, brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces list.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram, and sign up for the Great Place To Work LinkedIn newsletter, Culture Edge, to get the latest research on what drives business success.

About PEOPLE

PEOPLE delivers the most trustworthy celebrity news and captivating human interest stories, connecting you to the pulse of American culture. Since our first issue hit stands in 1974, we have been striving to tell compelling stories about the people behind the issues, as opposed to just the issues themselves. We are your everyday escape, taking you inside the lives of intriguing stars, newsmakers, up-and-comers, and ordinary people doing extraordinary things. We serve and delight you by providing ideas about beauty, food, and style through the lens of the people influencing the trends. And we are a force for good by telling stories of hope, optimism, and kindness that drive conversation and inspire action.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c148f9a-1620-448a-b022-e53afba4e178