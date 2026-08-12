PEOPLE and Great Place To Work announce PEOPLE’s “100 Companies that Care” for 2026

New York, New York, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PEOPLE reveals its 10th annual list of the PEOPLE® 100 Companies that Care, spotlighting employers that have gone above and beyond to support employees and local communities to thrive.

Delta Air Lines was named No. 1 on this year’s list, achieving this distinction for its creative and generous efforts to support both local communities and its global workforce.

From its annual “Jet Drag,” which raises money to fight cancer, to its employee-driven care fund, which has raised millions for Delta employees, retirees and survivors, the company shows up when needed. That culture of care runs deep at Delta, so much so that you can find stories like that of Jill, the Delta customer service agent in Birmingham, Ala., who donated a kidney to a customer.

Read more about Delta and the other companies that made the list online and in the Aug. 31, 2026, issue of PEOPLE, which hits newsstands nationwide on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026.

And hear directly from Delta’s Allison Ausband on how Delta’s culture of care for employees translates to care for customers on a recent episode of the Great Place To Work® podcast.

PEOPLE once again partnered with global workplace culture authority Great Place To Work to identify the top U.S. companies that best fit the criteria, analyzing 1.3 million survey responses representing the experience of 7.3 million U.S. employees.

The Companies that Care list is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on the level of care and concern for employees, local communities, and the environment. Winning companies outperform in their ability to create great employee experiences that cut across job levels, work status, geographic location, and other demographic identifiers. Great Place To Work also assessed the generosity of each organization’s benefits, as well as its philanthropic and community support.

PEOPLE’s TOP 10 COMPANIES THAT CARE 2026

1. Delta Air Lines

2. Wegmans Food Markets

3. Camden Property Trust

4. Publix Super Markets

5. Salesforce

6. Texas Health Resources

7. Synchrony

8. Veterans United Home Loans

9. Hilton

10. Marriott International

See the full list.

Why they won

Companies on this year’s list reflect many efforts to meet the needs of employees and their families. Scripps Health, No. 36 on the list, was recognized for its work with the Eric Paredes Save a Life Foundation, started by an employee who lost her son in 2009. Working with the foundation, over 40,000 teenagers have been screened for heart conditions that can lead to sudden cardiac death.

Salesforce, No. 5 on the list, uses its technology to meet unmet needs in the community. Launching an “AI for Impact” initiative, it provided $6 million in funding, pro bono expertise, and Salesforce tools to three nonprofit cohorts. In one example, an employee launched an AI agent that matched donations with communities in need.

Station Casinos, a casino operator in Las Vegas, ranked No. 35 on this year’s list, in part due to its deep support for Hope for Prisoners, a non-profit focused on helping men and women return to their community after incarceration.

“Employees are under immense pressure, and the best workplaces are finding ways to support them in the ways they need,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “When employees feel that sense of care, they do incredible things — delivering the crucial results that grow businesses and build new markets.”

"We're proud to celebrate companies that lead with purpose by supporting their employees, strengthening their communities, and driving positive change. Their commitment to positive impact reflects PEOPLE's longstanding mission to celebrate stories of inspiring people whose actions create lasting impact,” says Charlotte Triggs, PEOPLE Editor in Chief.

To identify the 100 Companies that Care, PEOPLE teamed up with Great Place To Work to produce the ranking using the firm’s extensive database and inside knowledge of outstanding workplaces around the globe. Read the full methodology here. Employers that would like to be considered for next year’s list can apply at greatplacetowork.com/companies-that-care.

About PEOPLE

Launched in 1974, PEOPLE revolutionized personality journalism by celebrating the extraordinary in ordinary people and the ordinary in extraordinary people. Over 50 years later, it remains a trusted authority on human interest and celebrity news, reaching over 100 million consumers through digital platforms, video, social media, the PEOPLE app, and print. Renowned for iconic issues such as Sexiest Man Alive and World’s Most Beautiful, PEOPLE delivers breaking entertainment news, exclusive red carpet access, and in-depth reporting on today’s most compelling newsmakers. With a legacy of award-winning journalism and photojournalism, PEOPLE, a brand of People Inc., is ranked No. 1 in the entertainment news category by Comscore.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work, a UKG company, brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ list.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram, and sign up for the Great Place To Work LinkedIn newsletter, Culture Edge, to get the latest research on what drives business success.

CONTACTS:

PEOPLE: PEOPLEPR@peoplemag.com

Great Place To Work: Kim Peters: 415-844-2574, kpeters@greatplacetowork.com