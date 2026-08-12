Media Advisory: One New Name Being Added to MADD Canada’s Manitoba Provincial Memorial Monument

WEST ST. PAUL, Manitoba, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Families, friends and community members will gather this Saturday to honour the lives of innocent victims of alcohol and drug-related crashes at MADD Canada’s Manitoba Provincial Memorial Monument.

The beautiful granite Monument, located at Glen Eden Funeral Home and Cemetery, is etched with the names of 86 people who died as a result of someone’s choice to drive after consuming alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs, including one new name added this year: Robbie Anderson, who was killed in 2016 Minitonas, Manitoba.



Media are invited to attend the ceremony. Interviews with guests will be available upon request. Date & Time: Saturday, August 15, 2026 at 11 a.m. Location: Glen Eden Funeral Home and Cemetery – 4477 Main Street, West St. Paul, Manitoba Speakers: MADD Canada National President, Tanya Hansen Pratt MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer, Dawn Regan Shannon Corbett, MLA Transcona Inspector Robert Wuskynyk, Officer in Charge “D” Division Traffic Services, RCMP Inspector Helen Peters, Divisional Commander of the Central District for Winnipeg Police Service

“For the families and friends who will gather this Saturday, this monument represents much more than a list of names — it represents cherished sons, daughters, parents, siblings and friends who are deeply missed every day,” said Tanya Hansen Pratt, National President of MADD Canada. “Their stories strengthen our determination to raise awareness, change attitudes and ensure Impaired Driving Ends Here.”

Since 2009, MADD Canada has established Memorial Monuments for victims of alcohol and drug-related crashes in Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, New Brunswick, Quebec, and Ontario. Ceremonies are held each year to unveil new names added to the Monuments and to pay tribute to all victims. MADD Canada is excited the Prince Edward Island Monument will be unveiled soon and the organization is currently working to establish a Memorial Monument in British Columbia.

To RSVP for the event, contact:

Mackenzie Sorensen MADD Canada Victim Services Manager, Western Region 1-800-665-6233 ext. 235 or msorensen@madd.ca

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ankongmeneck@madd.ca