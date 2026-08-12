Twin Disc Announces Details of Fiscal 2026 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release, Webcast, and Conference Call

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twin Disc, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWIN) today announced that it will release its fiscal 2026 fourth-quarter results at approximately 8:00 am Eastern on August 20, 2026, and host a webcast and conference call to discuss those results at 9:00 am Eastern. Following their prepared remarks, the Company will host a question-and-answer session with the investment community.

The live audio webcast will be available on Twin Disc’s website at https://ir.twindisc.com. To participate in the conference call, please dial (646) 307-1963 approximately ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. A replay of the webcast will be available at https://ir.twindisc.com shortly after the call until August 21, 2027.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy-duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, control systems, and braking systems. The Company sells its products to customers primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, military and industrial markets. The Company’s worldwide sales to both domestic and foreign customers are transacted through a direct sales force and a distributor network. For more information, please visit www.twindisc.com .

Investors:

IMS Investor Relations

twindisc@imsinvestorrelations.com

Source: Twin Disc, Incorporated