Associa Celebrates 43rd Annual National Night Out with Continued National Sponsorship and Free Swag

DALLAS, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, celebrated the 43rd annual National Night Out on Aug. 4, continuing its national sponsorship of the campaign supporting safer neighborhoods, anti-crime initiatives and stronger police-community partnerships.

This year marks Associa’s 15th year as a national sponsor of National Night Out, reflecting the company’s long-standing commitment to helping residents build stronger neighborhood connections. As the sole community management company serving as a national sponsor, Associa continues to raise awareness for the campaign across the United States and encourage communities to participate in events that bring neighbors, local leaders, law enforcement and first responders together.

To encourage participation, Associa offers free National Night Out swag to community partners that sign up to host or support a local event, regardless of whether they are an Associa client. The complimentary materials are designed to help communities promote their gatherings, create a welcoming experience for residents and make it easier for board members, managers and local partners to bring neighbors together in support of safer, more connected neighborhoods.

"National Night Out reflects Associa’s mission of building communities where residents feel safe, connected and proud to call home,” said Anne Brumbalow, corporate citizenship and communications manager at Associa. “We are grateful to continue our partnership and encourage more communities to participate each year. By offering free National Night Out swag, we hope to make it even easier for communities to host meaningful events that bring neighbors, local leaders and first responders together.”

National Night Out began in 1984 with 400 communities participating in a national effort to raise awareness of local anti-crime initiatives. Today, more than 16,000 communities participate in National Night Out events, ranging from neighborhood cookouts to large-scale gatherings. The campaign is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for and participation in local anti-crime efforts, and strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships.

Through its continued sponsorship, Associa supports the campaign’s mission and encourages managed communities, board members, community managers and local partners to take part in events that foster safer, more engaged neighborhoods.

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About Associa

With more than 340 branch offices across five countries, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 23,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Media Contact:

Elvia Espino, elvia.espino@associa.us | 214.569.9939