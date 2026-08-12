Coinme Taps Fintech Compliance Veteran Laurent Reichert as Chief Compliance Officer to Scale Licensed Fiat On- and Off-Ramps Internationally Ahead of Regulatory Close of Polygon Labs Acquisition

SEATTLE, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coinme , a leading provider of an enterprise stablecoin and crypto payments platform, today announced that Laurent Reichert has joined the company as its chief compliance officer, consumer protection officer and BSA officer. The appointment comes as Coinme prepares to extend its licensed on- and off-ramp network into new international markets, a push that is expected to accelerate once Polygon Labs' agreement to acquire Coinme, under which Coinme will become a wholly owned subsidiary subject to customary regulatory approvals, closes and Coinme's compliance infrastructure becomes part of Polygon's Open Money Stack.

Coinme brings a decade of regulatory infrastructure to that mission. It holds money-transmitter licenses across the US, operating in 48 U.S. states, has a retail footprint of 50,000 locations, and serves more than one million consumer app users. This groundwork already powers Open Money Stack, Polygon's integrated platform for moving money globally through stablecoins, now in technical preview with a limited group of partners. Coinme's cash ramps handle the platform's KYC and U.S. on- and off-ramp functionality today, working alongside Polygon's blockchain settlement layer and wallet infrastructure. Reichert will extend the same regulatory rigor into new jurisdictions as the platform expands internationally.

Reichert will lead Coinme's compliance function as the company builds out the licensing, monitoring and reporting frameworks required to operate its fiat on- and off-ramps across additional jurisdictions. He will also continue scaling Coinme's Crypto-as-a-Service (CaaS) platform, which lets fintechs, payment companies, financial institutions and software platforms embed licensed fiat on- and off-ramps alongside stablecoin and digital asset money movement.

"Licensed access to the financial system is the hardest part of this business to build and the easiest to take for granted," said Neil Bergquist, co-founder and CEO of Coinme. "Laurent gives us the compliance leadership to take that regulated infrastructure into new jurisdictions as we deepen our partnership with Polygon Labs and support our partners' rapid growth."

Reichert has spent nearly 20 years building and scaling compliance and risk programs at fintech and crypto companies, including Paxos, Nium and WorldRemit. His background covers financial crimes compliance, including anti-money laundering, know-your-customer (KYC) processes, sanctions and enterprise risk management across more than 14 licensed jurisdictions worldwide. He has led high-growth compliance organizations, overseen trillions in payment volume, and built regulated compliance and risk infrastructure across multiple continents.

"Coinme has built one of the most extensive networks of licensed fiat on- and off-ramps in the industry, and that foundation of trust is what lets a company grow responsibly," said Reichert. "I'm looking forward to working with the team to prepare that foundation for the next phase of growth, both domestically and as we move into new international markets alongside Polygon." Reichert holds an MBA from the Thunderbird School of Global Management and a Diploma in AML Compliance, Risk and Governance from the International Compliance Association (ICA).

For more information about Coinme's Crypto-as-a-Service platform, visit https://coinme.com/enterprise .