Cordia Names Maria DeMuro Chief Financial Officer

Phoenix, AZ, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cordia, a leading provider of energy solutions, announced that Maria DeMuro has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Since joining Cordia, Maria has been a key leader within the company's finance department, helping to strengthen financial operations and providing strategic guidance across the business. Prior to joining Cordia, Maria built an accomplished career spanning Wall Street and corporate finance. She joined the company from Dominion Energy, where she held leadership roles in corporate development, finance, and investor relations, bringing extensive experience in financial strategy, planning, and business growth.

"Maria has been an invaluable partner in strengthening our financial foundation since she joined Cordia," said Earl Collins, CEO of Cordia. "Her deep expertise in financial strategy and her collaborative leadership style have already made a meaningful impact across the organization. I'm confident that as CFO, she will continue to sharpen our financial discipline and help drive Cordia's next phase of growth."

As Chief Financial Officer, Maria will oversee the company's financial strategy, planning, reporting, treasury, and accounting functions. She will continue working closely with leaders across the business to support Cordia's growth strategy, maintain financial discipline, and position the company for continued success.

"I'm honored to step into this role and to continue building on the strong foundation we've established across our organization," said Maria DeMuro, CFO of Cordia. "I look forward to partnering even more closely with our teams across the business to drive smart, sustainable growth and to help Cordia reach its full potential."

About Cordia

Cordia is a leading provider of safe, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Cordia serves over 700 customers with heating, cooling, and electricity throughout the U.S. Cordia is committed to driving change toward a more resilient, sustainable energy future and empowering people and communities to reach their full potential. Learn more at www.cordiaenergy.com.

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