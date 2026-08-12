Reflect Scientific Reports More Than $1.4 Million in Freezer-System Sales to Biopharmaceutical Customers

OREM, Utah, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect Scientific, Inc. (Symbol: RSCF) today announced more than $1.4 million in delivered commercial freezer-system sales to six biopharmaceutical companies during the past nine months—a tangible indicator of customer demand for the Company's temperature-control technology in a specialized life-sciences market.

The sales build on a freezer platform with approximately 20 years of commercial operating history. Reflect Scientific systems have been deployed in the United States and internationally by biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies, as well as contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs).

For investors, the recent deliveries underscore the Company's ability to convert established technology into commercial revenue while serving customers with demanding, mission-critical low-temperature requirements. The installed base and long operating record also provide a foundation for repeat business, customer referrals, and product-line expansion.

Reflect Scientific is also pursuing that expansion through a provisional patent application for a blast plate freezer product line. The proposed line is designed to apply the Company's low-temperature expertise to additional biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical applications. Kim Boyce, CEO of Reflect Scientific, stated:

“More than $1.4 million in freezer-system sales to six biopharmaceutical customers over nine months is meaningful commercial validation for Reflect Scientific. It reflects demand from a market where reliability, performance, and proven field experience matter.”

“We see a clear opportunity to build on our established freezer platform. Our experience with biopharmaceutical companies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and CDMOs gives us practical insight into customer needs as we evaluate adjacent applications, including blast plate freezing.”

Reflect Scientific believes its combination of commercial sales, long-lived technology, global deployments, and life-sciences customer relationships positions the Company to pursue additional revenue opportunities in temperature-controlled products. The Company plans to focus on execution in biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical, and CDMO markets while developing products that extend its existing technical base.

About Reflect Scientific, Inc.

Reflect Scientific, Inc., based in Orem, Utah, develops and markets innovative, proprietary cryogenic cooling technologies for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical, and transportation markets. Among Reflect Scientific’s products are low-temperature freezers and refrigerated systems for laboratory, transportation, and computer server room uses. Visit reflectscientific.com for more information. See us on Twitter @ReflectSci and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/reflect-scientific .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of the disclosures contained in the filings of the Company that are contained in the OTC Markets Group, LLC under the trading symbol “RSCF” and related prior filings by the Company that are referenced therein and contained in the EDGAR Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission under the heading “Disclosure,” including those identified in such filings as “forward-looking statements.”