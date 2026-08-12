Fieldguide Launches Field Financials and Fieldguide MCP, Along With a Refreshed Brand

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fieldguide , the leading transformation partner for agentic audit and advisory, today introduced a refreshed brand identity and two new platform capabilities: Field Financials and Fieldguide MCP.

The brand refresh, anchored by a new logo and visual identity, reflects Fieldguide's evolution into the industry’s defining agentic platform. More than a visual update, this refresh underscores Fieldguide’s role in building a future where practitioners and AI agents work side by side across the full arc of an engagement, not just a single task. In partnership with Fieldguide, audit and advisory businesses build the agentic firm that the next decade demands. With this refresh, Fieldguide is also introducing a new brand expression "Expertise, amplified," which conveys how Fieldguide’s agentic platform augments practitioners’ deep expertise. To this end, Fieldguide’s two latest launches are centered on shifting manual tasks to Fieldguide’s agents, so practitioners can stay focused on where they provide the most value.

Fieldguide is introducing Field Financials, a new Field Agent for financial audit engagement teams that replaces the fragmented mix of reports and spreadsheets historically required to prepare financials. Three coordinated agents power the experience: a Drafting Agent that produces a rolled-forward, formatted first draft by referencing the prior-year report and linking it to current-year trial balance data; a Review & Tie-Out Agent that runs continuous, deterministic validation and flags stale overrides whenever adjustments are made to underlying trial balance data; and a Disclosure Agent that rolls forward footnote language and populates schedule-driven disclosures. These three agents are just the beginning for Field Financials, with additional agents planned soon.

Fieldguide MCP, which also launches today, connects live engagement data directly into the AI tools firms already use, including Claude, Copilot, and Gemini, alongside connectors for platforms such as Slack, Google Drive, and the Microsoft suite. Built on Model Context Protocol, Fieldguide MCP lets practitioners ask about engagement status, open requests, and overdue items in plain language, and take routine actions such as posting a comment or starting a new engagement from a template.

"When we started Fieldguide, the question was whether AI could make audit and advisory teams faster inside the workflows firms already use. Today, that question has changed. It is now how professional judgment and AI agents work together across a full engagement," said Jin Chang, Co-Founder and CEO of Fieldguide. "Field Financials and Fieldguide MCP move that forward. Together with our refreshed brand, they mark our clearest step yet toward building the agentic firm, where AI amplifies practitioner expertise across every stage of an engagement."

Today’s announcements build on a period of rapid growth for Fieldguide, with recent milestones including becoming the first AI platform for audit and advisory to achieve AIUC-1 certification , and partnerships including KPMG, BDO, Cherry Bekaert, and Grant Thornton Advisors LLC. These new solutions and refreshed brand identity mark the next phase of that momentum as Fieldguide extends its platform deeper into the day-to-day work of audit and advisory teams, and further establishes the company as the category’s defining voice heading into 2027.

Fieldguide MCP has been rolling out to Fieldguide customers since July 2026, beginning with look-ups and routine actions, with an insights layer and additional actions on the roadmap. After partnering with several top firms to develop it over the past year-plus, Field Financials is now available to all customers. Drafting Agent is the first sub-agent available, and will be followed by Review & Tie-Out Agent and Disclosure Agent in the fall.

Field Financials joins Fieldguide's growing family of Field Agents. Field Auditor, available today for both audit and advisory engagements, runs request analysis, end-to-end testing and evidence verification, reviewed by practitioners. Field Orchestrator, available today for audit, coordinates that testing through natural language, so practitioners direct the work while agents execute it. Field Planner and Field Reviewer, rolling out later this year for both audit and advisory, expand the Field Agent family.

About Fieldguide

Fieldguide is a leading AI-native platform transforming how audit and advisory work gets done. Purpose-built for regulated environments, Fieldguide brings professionals and agentic AI together to modernize engagement delivery from planning through close, enabling audit and advisory practitioners to deliver higher-quality work, strengthen client experiences and unlock growth for the decade ahead.

Fieldguide is trusted by leading firms and is the recipient of multiple Accounting Today Top New Products Awards, as well as a five-time winner of the CPA Practice Advisor Technology Innovation Award.

Fieldguide is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Bessemer Venture Partners, 8VC, Y Combinator, Thomson Reuters and other leading investors. Learn more at fieldguide.com .