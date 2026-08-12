Yonge Street Mission and University of Toronto’s Housing Justice Lab Launch Partnership to Advance Solutions to Canada’s Housing Crisis

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yonge Street Mission (YSM) and the Housing Justice Lab (HJL) at the University of Toronto have announced a collaborative research partnership aimed at tackling Canada's housing affordability and homelessness crises through an evidence-based, innovative housing model.

The partnership centres on YSM’s new housing development, ELEV8 by YSM, a mixed-income housing initiative grounded in its Progress in Place model. The 228-unit mixed-income development at Gerrard St. E & Parliament St. will bring much-needed, deeply affordable, and accessible workforce housing to Toronto. ELEV8 by YSM will provide residents with access to a continuum of rental options and integrated on-site supports, reducing the risk that increased earnings result in housing instability – a challenge with existing subsidized housing systems.

"We have a shared commitment to create a housing environment that removes the systemic barriers people face today – which is exactly what the Progress in Place model is designed to solve," says Angie Peters, President and CEO, Yonge Street Mission. "As YSM develops ELEV8, our partnership with the University of Toronto will develop and evaluate an innovative form of social housing that can be nationally replicated, unlocking more critically needed rent-geared-to-income housing.”

A National Scan of Service-Integrated Housing

As the first phase of this initiative, the University of Toronto Housing Justice Lab will lead a national scan of housing models across Canada that incorporate built-in social supports geared toward economic mobility. The study will document approaches combining three levels of affordable housing with wraparound services, including:

Case management and mental health supports

Employment services and financial coaching

Healthcare access and community-based interventions





It will analyze the operational structures, target populations, funding models, and community outcomes of these diverse approaches. Findings will shape ELEV8 by YSM’s Progress in Place model within the Canadian social housing landscape, highlighting promising practices to improve lives.

Building Toward Long-Term Impact

Beyond the initial study, the organizations are laying the groundwork for a multi-year research program. As ELEV8 by YSM becomes operational, YSM and HJL will track and evaluate long-term resident outcomes to generate evidence on the effectiveness of the Progress in Place model. Their shared goal is to use the knowledge generated to inform housing policy and drive knowledge mobilization across Canada’s housing sector.

“At U of T’s School of Cities, we are committed to producing actionable research that supports innovative housing solutions, and ELEV8 by YSM offers a dynamic solution,” says Dr. Prentiss Dantzler, PhD, Founding Director of the Housing Justice Lab and Associate Professor of Sociology at the University of Toronto. “Building off work from the New Housing Alternatives Partnership, this partnership will assess the extent to which the Progress in Place model supports individuals and families in thriving.”

The New Housing Alternatives Partnership is a national research initiative based at the University of Toronto dedicated to transforming Canada’s housing system by exploring new housing strategies.

About ELEV8 by YSM

YSM is working with development consultant, SHS Inc., and development manager and builder, The Daniels Corporation, to build ELEV8 by YSM, a mixed-income, mixed-use development. It introduces Progress in Place, a model strengthening traditional subsidized housing, allowing people to stay in their stable, supportive community so they can make progress while addressing life challenges. Tenants will benefit from the proximity of YSM-provided services, creating a support system that stabilizes and enhances the quality of life for families by bridging housing levels within their established community.

About Yonge Street Mission

Yonge Street Mission (YSM) is a vibrant, local Christian development agency that has worked for over a century to catalyze change and end chronic poverty in Toronto. Through a wide range of community programs and housing initiatives, YSM works alongside individuals and families to foster long-term stability and economic mobility. ELEV8 by YSM will be developed on land owned and operated by Yonge Street Mission at 306, 308, and 310 Gerrard Street East, Toronto, breaking ground in the heart of Regent Park in 2027.

www.ysm.ca | Facebook: YongeStreetMission | Instagram: YongeStreetMission | X: YSM_TO | LinkedIn: The-Yonge-Street-Mission

About the Housing Justice Lab at the University of Toronto

The Housing Justice Lab (HJL) within the School of Cities at the University of Toronto is an interdisciplinary research collective dedicated to studying housing inequality, policy solutions, and community-led initiatives. HJL produces rigorous research aimed at advancing housing justice, affordability, and systemic reform across Canada.

www.housingjusticelab.org | newhousingalternatives.ca

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