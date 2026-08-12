Komprise Lands a Spot on Inc. 5000 for Fifth Year Running

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komprise, the leader in analytics-driven unstructured data management, announces that the company has been named for the fifth year running to the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Komprise was selected based on its revenue growth from 2022 to 2025.

Komprise Intelligent Data Management gives enterprises the visibility, mobility and AI value they need from unstructured data across storage silos without lock-in. Powering these capabilities is the Komprise Global Metadatabase, an elastic scale distributed database that stores metadata for every file across a customer’s entire multisite deployment, supporting precise AI data curation, file-level tiering, migration and cost management.

Other key features of Komprise include:

Patented Transparent Move Technology allows IT to offset expensive Flash purchases and tiers cold, rarely accessed data to low-cost storage, freeing up to 70% of primary capacity while preserving the access users and applications expect: all without lock-in of storage tiering.

Smart Data Workflows provides governed ways of finding, tagging, enriching metadata, ingesting the right data to AI and detecting and mitigating sensitive information such as PII for data governance.

KAPPA Data Services deliver serverless custom metadata extraction, tagging and labeling data for AI in hours rather than months.



Komprise 2026 Highlights:

In February, Komprise announced KAPPA Data Services, a serverless compute offering for custom metadata extraction.

In March, Komprise unveiled Flash Stretch assessment that delivers insights to reclaim 70%+ of primary storage capacity, amid DRAM and SSD price surge.

Komprise was awarded the Elastic Shares Patent in April, which addresses common issues with under-utilization of expensive resources such as GPU, memory and network when processing large unstructured datasets.

In June, Komprise delivered Transparent File Tables, which exposes a structured view of enterprise unstructured data to leading AI, business intelligence and analytics platforms such as Snowflake and Databricks.

“Making the Inc. 5000 list again reflects the urgency enterprises feel about their unstructured data,” says Mike Munoz, CRO at Komprise. "Storage costs are spiking and supply is tightening, all while every AI initiative depends on trustworthy data. Komprise Intelligent Data Management solves both sides of that equation, cutting storage costs while giving enterprises a governed, accurate way to discover, classify and deliver file data to AI and lakehouse platforms. That combination is why customer adoption keeps accelerating.”

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Komprise

Komprise unlocks unstructured data for AI while optimizing data placement to cut storage costs. With Komprise Intelligent Data Management, enterprise IT gets global data intelligence, policy-driven data orchestration, fast data mobilization, and governance while data teams get AI-ready data that is easy to query. Enterprises use Komprise to discover, classify, curate, tier and migrate file and object data across any storage, cloud or AI environment.

Contact:

Kevin Wolf

kevin@tgprllc.com