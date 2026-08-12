Staffing For Doctors: The Hidden Cost of a Practice Staffing Gap

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual medical staffing company Staffing For Doctors says independent medical practices are losing ground not because of patient demand, but because of what an unfilled seat actually costs. A single open front-desk role can cost a practice six figures a year once lost patient calls, overtime and re-hiring are counted, according to Staffing For Doctors founder and CEO Danny Nabavi.

Nabavi, co-author of “Virtual Staffing for Medical Practices,” says most administrators underestimate the true price of a vacancy because they track only the salary they're saving, not the backlog, missed calls and burnout it creates. Staffing For Doctors places HIPAA-trained, specialty-matched virtual staff with practices nationwide, live in 48 hours, at a flat rate. Learn more at staffingfordoctors.com.

One multi-location orthopedic practice that partnered with Staffing For Doctors grew from a single virtual assistant to a team of 30 over three years, adding $1.1 million back to its bottom line, with its first hire paying for herself within three weeks. Unlike a 45-day in-house search with recruiting fees and benefits overhead, a trained virtual specialist can start in 48 hours at a flat rate.

“Practices rarely calculate the true cost of an open seat,” Nabavi said. “They see the salary they're saving. They don't see the missed calls, the backlog, and the burnout that spreads to everyone covering the gap. This isn't about replacing anyone. It's about making sure the team already in the building isn't drowning in work someone else could handle the same day.”

About Staffing For Doctors

Staffing For Doctors is a U.S.-based virtual medical staffing company that places HIPAA-trained, specialty-matched virtual medical staff in medical and dental practices nationwide across more than 55 specialties. With a flat rate, no long-term contracts and placements live in 48 hours, Staffing For Doctors enables practices to see more patients with less overhead. Learn more at staffingfordoctors.com.

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