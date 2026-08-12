DiamondLake (OTC: DLMI) to Serve as Grand Teton Sponsor of Wyoming Blockchain Symposium

Sponsorship Anchors DiamondLake's Global Institutional Engagement for Second Half of 2026

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiamondLake (OTC: DLMI), a multi-strategy operating company specializing in digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens, today announced its Grand Teton sponsorship of the annual Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, co-hosted by SALT, a global thought leadership forum for finance, technology and geopolitics. DiamondLake will have the opportunity to network among institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, family offices, policymakers and industry leaders shaping the future of global capital markets.





The Grand Teton sponsorship is SALT's highest tier sponsorship category. The sponsorship will provide the company with a premier international stage to showcase its vision for the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs), institutional blockchain adoption, digital securities, artificial intelligence and next-generation financial infrastructure.

“Capital markets are undergoing one of the most significant transformations in modern history,” said Brian J. Esposito, Chief Executive Officer of DiamondLake. “SALT has become the global meeting place where the world's most influential investors, innovators and policymakers come together to shape that future. The Grand Teton sponsorship will offer us opportunities to showcase our products and services on a global stage.”

Founded in Utah in 1954, DiamondLake has spent decades building durable, cash-generating businesses grounded in timeless principles of sustainable growth and strong earnings. Today, the company is applying that same discipline to the digital asset economy by combining traditional business fundamentals with SEC-registered security tokens to responsibly bring the future of money to the public markets. The sponsorship comes as institutional adoption of tokenized assets continues to accelerate, with leading financial institutions increasingly embracing blockchain-based infrastructure to improve market efficiency, transparency and access to investment opportunities. DiamondLake's growing ecosystem of strategic partnerships, most recently including a strategic business combination with ECI (e-Cobalt Investing LLC), a U.S.-based digital asset investment management firm, intended to create a fully integrated investment platform uniting public capital markets with a pipeline of institutional-quality real assets, as well as a newly announced agreement with Bosque Ranch and Taylor Sheridan's Bosque Ranch Live to bring next-generation fan engagement technology to live entertainment, and positions the company at the forefront of this rapidly evolving financial landscape.

“By serving as a Grand Teton sponsor of the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, DiamondLake expects to deepen relationships with institutional investors, strategic partners, regulators and technology leaders around the world, all while advancing conversations surrounding compliant digital asset markets and the modernization of traditional finance,” Esposito concluded.

About DiamondLake

Founded in Utah in 1954, DiamondLake (https://diamondlake.com/) is a multi-strategy operating company that specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. Our goal is to responsibly innovate and develop valuable traditional businesses and successfully combine them with the future of money and digital assets. Our mission is to bring back to the public markets timeless business principles that are focused on healthy sustainable growth and strong earnings that generate yields combined in a modern digital world creating value for our stakeholders. DLMI is positioning itself as an industry-agnostic leader in the digital asset and security token space.

About SALT

SALT is a leading global thought leadership forum bringing together leading investors, entrepreneurs, policymakers and innovators across finance, technology and geopolitics. Through its flagship conferences and international events, SALT fosters meaningful dialogue and strategic relationships that shape the future of global markets.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the proposed business combination, the parties’ intentions, goals, strategies, plans, and expected outcomes. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “will,” “intend,” and similar expressions.

IMPORTANT NOTES: (1) The business combination described herein is subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, which have not yet been finalized. No assurance can be given that definitive agreements will be reached or that the transaction will be consummated. (2) Financial projections and portfolio targets described herein are aspirational goals only and are not representations or guarantees of future results. Actual results may differ materially. (3) All public market activities, capital raises, and tokenization activities remain subject to applicable securities laws and regulatory requirements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including economic conditions, changes in laws or regulations, demand for DLMI’s products and services, the effects of competition, the parties’ ability to reach definitive agreements, regulatory approvals, and other factors. DiamondLake, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

For All Media Inquiries

Sam Amsterdam

Amsterdam Group Public Relations (AGPR)

+1 (202) 910-8349

Sam@AmsterdamGroup.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/16cc9dcb-199f-477f-aff3-5e99f29fa2ff