FACS Acquires Portland-Based G2 Consultants

Portland, Oregon, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forensic Analytical Consulting Services, Inc. (FACS), a national environmental health and industrial hygiene consulting firm, announced today that it has acquired G2 Consultants from Oregon Restoration Co. The acquisition expands FACS’ Portland office and strengthens the company’s ability to serve clients nationwide.

All nine G2 Consultants employees will join FACS. The team brings extensive industrial hygiene and environmental health and safety experience serving schools, healthcare organizations, manufacturers, and retail and commercial facilities.

“This acquisition reflects our long-term commitment to investing in Portland and the broader Pacific Northwest,” said Fred Vinciguerra, CEO of FACS. “By welcoming nine talented professionals from G2 Consultants, we’re expanding the depth and capacity of our Portland office while bringing together two organizations that share a commitment to technical excellence, exceptional client service, and investing in great people. Together, we’re even better positioned to support our clients throughout the region.”

G2 Consultants and FACS offer closely aligned industrial hygiene and EHS consulting services. This move adds experienced professionals to the FACS Portland office while giving G2 clients access to the technical resources and geographic reach of a larger national consulting organization.

Current G2 clients will continue working with the same professionals they know. Existing projects and contracts will also continue without interruption.

“This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for G2,” said Dan Rouse, President of G2 Consultants. “By joining FACS, we are combining the strengths of two highly respected firms to deliver greater value to clients through expanded services and deeper technical expertise while creating enhanced professional development opportunities for our dedicated team.”

Rouse will serve as FACS Local Director of the Pacific Northwest. Andrew Lutz will serve as Assistant Local Director of the Pacific Northwest. Both will join FACS along with the entire G2 team.

This transaction is the latest step in FACS’ continuing growth and represents a major expansion of its Portland operation. It also supports the company’s broader strategy of building one of the strongest environmental health, industrial hygiene, and EHS consulting teams in the nation..

G2 Consultants will operate as “G2 Consultants, A FACS Company” during a transition period and is expected to fully adopt the FACS name in early 2027. The G2 website, email addresses, and telephone numbers will remain active during the transition.

About Forensic Analytical Consulting Services

Forensic Analytical Consulting Services, Inc. is an environmental health and industrial hygiene consulting firm serving organizations throughout the United States. For four decades, FACS has helped clients evaluate environmental and workplace health concerns, understand technical findings, manage risk, and develop practical solutions that protect workers, building occupants, public health, and the environment.

FACS professionals provide industrial hygiene and environmental health and safety consulting services including exposure assessments, hazardous building material testing, water testing and management plans, indoor air quality testing, litigation support, and other services to help protect public health through science-based environmental health consulting.

Learn more about FACS here .

About G2 Consultants

G2 Consultants is a Portland-based industrial hygiene and environmental health and safety consulting firm serving private companies, government agencies, and public-sector organizations. Its professionals provide industrial hygiene, environmental testing, EHS, regulated building-material, compliance, and risk-management services to clients in healthcare, education, manufacturing, retail, commercial, and other environments.

Learn more G2 Consultants here.