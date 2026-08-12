Victory Marine Holdings’ DGBH Appoints Miles Bodie Director of E-Commerce to Lead Next Phase of GUTSI™ Omnichannel Growth

Proven marketplace and direct-to-consumer executive brings Amazon, Shopify, CRM, subscription and lifecycle-marketing experience as GUTSI™ expands across Amazon and Walmart Marketplace

Appointment strengthens the digital-retail flywheel connecting marketplace data, direct consumer relationships and GDG’s company-owned distribution platform.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Marine Holdings Corp. (OTC: VMHG), through its wholly owned operating subsidiary Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc. (“DGBH”), today announced that Miles Bodie has joined the Company as Director of E-Commerce, effective August 3, 2026.

Bodie is based at the Paramount, California office and distribution center of Groux Distribution Group, LLC (“GDG”), DGBH’s management, operations and distribution subsidiary. He will lead the next phase of DGBH’s marketplace, direct-to-consumer and omnichannel strategy across Amazon, Walmart Marketplace, GetGUTSI.co and Shopify, while developing CRM, customer segmentation, subscription, loyalty, affiliate and emerging digital-commerce programs.





The GUTSI™ beverage and wellness portfolio spans Prebiotic Mineral Soda, Functional Mineral Hydration, Fulvic & Humic Mineral Drops and the developing functional Gummy platform.

Bodie brings more than eight years of experience scaling marketplace, direct-to-consumer and omnichannel programs for consumer brands, including work with Bubs Australia, Levitate Foundry and Hawke Media. His prior experience includes growing an Amazon channel to more than $2 million in monthly sales, scaling direct-to-consumer revenue to $200,000 per month and developing loyalty, subscription, CRM and lifecycle-marketing programs for CPG brands. He also holds three current Amazon Ads certifications.

“Miles joins us at an important point in GUTSI’s development. We have built the products, production capacity, distribution infrastructure and initial marketplace presence. His proven experience scaling Amazon and direct-to-consumer channels—and building CRM, subscription and lifecycle programs—adds the specialized leadership needed to connect those capabilities and accelerate long-term consumer value.” — Robert J. Groux, Chief Executive Officer, Victory Marine Holdings Corp. / Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings.

Building the Digital-Retail Flywheel





Miles Bodie — Director of E-Commerce



Prior experience includes:

• $2M+ in monthly Amazon channel sales

• $200K in monthly direct-to-consumer revenue

• Loyalty, subscription, CRM and lifecycle programs for CPG brands

• Three current Amazon Ads certifications



Initial priorities:

• Optimize and expand Amazon marketplace performance

• Lead Walmart Marketplace onboarding and launch preparation

• Scale GetGUTSI.co, Shopify and direct-to-consumer conversion

• Build CRM, lifecycle, subscription and loyalty infrastructure

• Integrate consumer data with retail, distributor and DSD execution

Marketplace and Direct-to-Consumer Expansion

Bodie joins as DGBH, through GDG, continues expanding digital access to the GUTSI™ beverage and wellness portfolio. GUTSI™ Prebiotic Mineral Soda and Fulvic & Humic Mineral Drops are currently available through Amazon, and the Company is preparing to expand its Amazon assortment to include GUTSI™ Functional Mineral Hydration in 500mL and 1-liter PET formats.

GDG has also received Walmart Marketplace seller approval and has begun product onboarding and launch preparation for the GUTSI™ family of products. Management believes the combined expansion across Amazon, Walmart Marketplace and GetGUTSI.co supports an omnichannel strategy designed to complement national retail authorizations, regional distributors and the Company’s company-owned Direct Store Distribution operations.





During his first 90 days, Bodie will focus on strengthening the Company’s digital foundation before accelerating scale. His mandate includes optimizing Amazon listings and conversion, leading Walmart Marketplace onboarding, scaling GetGUTSI.co and Shopify, building CRM and lifecycle-marketing infrastructure, advancing subscription and loyalty programs, developing channel strategies for Target.com, Faire and TikTok Shop, and connecting consumer data with retail, distributor and company-owned DSD execution.

“GUTSI stood out because the science behind the product is paired with infrastructure already built to scale it. My goal is to build each channel with intention—not simply presence—and create a digital-retail flywheel in which marketplace and direct-to-consumer data inform distribution, while retail discovery drives repeat purchase, subscriptions and long-term customer value.” — Miles Bodie, Director of E-Commerce.

Management believes the addition of dedicated e-commerce leadership represents another important step in the maturation of the GUTSI™ platform and strengthens DGBH’s ability to build long-term consumer relationships across marketplace, direct-to-consumer, retail and distribution channels.

About Groux Distribution Group, LLC

Groux Distribution Group, LLC (“GDG”) serves as the management, operations and distribution subsidiary of Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc. GDG operates company-owned Direct Store Distribution facilities in Paramount, California and Tempe, Arizona, serving retailers across Southern California and Arizona. GDG also manages DGBH’s marketplace, e-commerce, fulfillment and related direct-to-consumer operations, including the GUTSI™ brand’s presence across Amazon, Walmart Marketplace and GetGUTSI.co.

Through its integrated operating platform, GDG distributes the GUTSI™ beverage and wellness portfolio alongside a diversified portfolio of nationally recognized beverage, hydration, energy, snack and consumer packaged goods brands. For more information, visit www.dgbh.us.

About Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc.

Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc. is the principal operating subsidiary of Victory Marine Holdings Corp. (OTC: VMHG) and the operating parent of the GUTSI™ consumer brand platform and Groux Distribution Group, LLC. DGBH is building a vertically integrated beverage and wellness commercialization platform combining proprietary consumer brands, company-owned Direct Store Distribution infrastructure, national commercialization capabilities, digital consumer channels and strategic distribution partnerships. For more information, visit www.getgutsi.co.

About Victory Marine Holdings Corp. (OTC: VMHG)

Victory Marine Holdings Corp. is a publicly traded holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc. The Company is focused on building long-term shareholder value through proprietary consumer brands, company-owned distribution infrastructure, expanding national market access and continued public-company development.

Investor & Media Contact

Robert J. Groux

Chief Executive Officer

Victory Marine Holdings Corp. / Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc.

Email: ir@dgbh.us

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding marketplace onboarding, anticipated product listings, Amazon and Walmart Marketplace expansion, direct-to-consumer growth, CRM, subscription and loyalty initiatives, Target.com, Faire and TikTok Shop development, consumer acquisition, future marketplace performance and the Company’s ability to execute its omnichannel commercialization strategy. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. No assurance can be provided regarding marketplace timing, product availability, consumer adoption or future performance. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Amazon.com and related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Walmart and related marks are trademarks of Walmart Inc. Neither company is affiliated with Victory Marine Holdings Corp., Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc. or GUTSI™.

GUTSI™ is a trademark of Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc.

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