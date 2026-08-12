Go Sky High in a Helicopter Tour of NYC Hosted by The Daily Green + MFNY and Charm Aviation







NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Daily Green , the iconic Times Square cannabis dispensary, announced today the launch of the Frequent Flyer Passport , a new limited-time rewards program for loyal shoppers. To kick off the program, The Daily Green has partnered with acclaimed NY-based cannabis processor MFNY and NYC’s expert helicopter tour company Charm Aviation to offer an exclusive reward opportunity for customers who like reaching new heights. As part of the Frequent Flyer Passport campaign, three Frequent Flyers and their guest will win a $1,000 helicopter tour of New York City with Charm Aviation, flying above landmarks like the Statue of Liberty, the Brooklyn Bridge and Times Square, where The Daily Green’s bright neon lights can be seen from high in the sky.

Beginning August 15, 2026 and running through September 30, 2026, every purchase of $50 or more at The Daily Green will earn customers enrolled in the Frequent Flyer program a stamp in their own Frequent Flyer Passport Book. To complete the Passport Book, three of the stamps must be earned by purchasing MFNY products, while the remaining two “free spaces” can be earned by purchasing any product in the store. Each completed passport book is worth one entry for the Grand Prize and a bonus MFNY infused pre-roll. Once completed, customers can drop off their passport books at The Daily Green for the final Grand Prize drawing.

“We always strive to rise above expectations and make purchasing cannabis fun and interactive by rewarding our regulars with unique experiences,” said Chris Thompson, Director of Retail Operations and Marketing at The Daily Green. “Everybody jokes about getting high, so we thought, why not help a few of our loyal customers get as “high” as possible by soaring over the city… literally! As a dispensary that is committed to being true to our roots and place in the greatest city in the world, partnering with the beloved NY cannabis brand MFNY and locally-owned Charm Aviation gave us the opportunity to offer a consumer the flight of a lifetime, and perhaps the best way to enjoy New York.”

"There's no view like New York from above, and no cannabis brand more New York than MFNY, made by New Yorkers, for New Yorkers," said Natalia Kaminskaya, Co-Founder & Head of Brand & Culture, MFNY. "The Daily Green is reimagining what a loyalty program can be, turning it into something unexpected, memorable, and fun, and giving their Frequent Flyers the chance to see the city we love from a whole new high. That's New York cannabis at its best: creative, bold, and always reaching higher."

Teresa Tartaglia, Charter & Affiliate Manager for Charm Aviation, commented, “The best way to see the greatest city in the world is to fly high above it. Spectacular views, iconic sites, and an unforgettable experience await you when you tour New York City from the sky. Make amazing memories and come fly with us—The Daily Green and Charm Aviation will take you higher!”

For more information about The Daily Green and for the official rules and regulations, please visit: https://thedailygreennyc.com/frequent-flyer-passport-rules/

About The Daily Green

The Daily Green, New York’s iconic Times Square cannabis dispensary, offers both New Yorkers and visitors to the city a wide variety of top cannabis products and expert service to meet their needs. Inspired by the speed, impact and culture-defining legacy of New York City media, The Daily Green pays homage to the city as the place where news is made and shared.

Visit The Daily Green at: 719 7th Ave, New York, NY 10036

Media Contact

Oak PR

Raquel Heras

Raquel@oakpr.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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