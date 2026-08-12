SolarWindow CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders on Commercialization Strategy and Progress

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: WNDW), an energy technology company advancing transparent and flexible solar products, today released the following shareholder letter from President & CEO Amit Singh.

To Our Shareholders:

In my last letter to you, I said 2026 would be a pivotal year on our path toward commercial deployment. The eight months since have brought us to the most important moment of my tenure. I have been working with our team to expand our product portfolio through the addition of market-ready technologies, and that work is now bearing fruit.





Our mission is simple: to bring first-in-class, ultra-flexible, ultra-lightweight solar products to market. From electricity-generating glass for skyscrapers to solar on surfaces no conventional panel could ever reach, we are preparing to release a family of offerings unlike anything readily available today. In the weeks and months ahead, expect to hear more.

New products, and the revenue opportunities that follow them, do not come from luck.



They come from infrastructure: the systems we have built, the partners we have chosen, and the discipline we apply every day to turn genuine innovation into a viable commercial business and sustainable shareholder value. That is what this letter is about, because that is what will carry us through what comes next.

SolarWindow Strategic Direction

SolarWindow is advancing a technology platform with the potential to reshape how, and where, energy is generated and deployed. Our transparent, flexible, electricity-generating coatings are designed to put solar everywhere: invisible, seamlessly integrated into the world around us, across a remarkable range of applications.

Automotive. Commercial transportation. Buildings. Consumer electronics. Infrastructure. Each industry opens a different door with different Tier 1 OEM partners (original equipment manufacturers, the companies that build the vehicles, buildings, and devices around us), different integration requirements, and different timelines. This expansive market reach will deepen our industry leadership and position SolarWindow as the reference standard in transparent solar, bringing photovoltaics where they have never been before.

Expanding Our Technology Portfolio

Generating electricity is only the beginning. We are actively evaluating complementary technologies that extend what our coatings make possible, with the goal of growing the SolarWindow product portfolio.

We are pursuing this expansion across the full energy value chain: how energy is generated, how it is refined and optimized, how it is stored, and how it is delivered to where it is needed. SolarWindow plans to expand with highly innovative energy products that strengthen this chain and our near-term revenue.

This disciplined approach means SolarWindow is being built not as a single-product company, but as an integrated energy technology platform. We expect to share specific announcements as these evaluations mature.

SolarWindow: Building to Commercialize

Over the past year, we have been doing the work most young companies skip or rush past.

We know exactly which certifications our products must earn before they reach market: which tests, at what cost, and on what timelines. We know exactly which partners we will work with, and how. And our sales, engineering, and product development teams operate under a single, shared discipline: commercialization of our products.

This is the tangible difference between companies that stall and companies that scale.

What Makes Me Optimistic for Our Future

My confidence rests on three things:

We are making the right choices and diligently executing on the foundational work required to build durable shareholder value. We are selecting the right markets and partners where our solutions genuinely solve problems. We are partnering with Tier 1 OEMs whose products become more valuable with our technology inside, helping them sell more and grow their market share.



We are doing this at a disciplined pace, with our eyes on lasting value rather than short-term noise.

The foundation is in place. The pathways to success are clear. The momentum is real. And we're just getting started.

Amit Singh

President and Chief Executive Officer

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc.

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc.

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: WNDW; www.solarwindow.com) is a developer of transparent LiquidElectricity® coatings and processes which generate electricity on glass and plastics. When applied to otherwise ordinary glass, for example, these coatings generate electricity, producing power under natural, artificial, low, shaded, and reflected light conditions.

SolarWindow targets applications beyond conventional solar panels. The Company’s LiquidElectricity® can generate electricity for architectural applications including building windows, facades, and rooftops. LiquidElectricity® has wide-ranging utility, including automotive, commercial greenhouse, marine, and aerospace applications, and presents superior aesthetics for generating energy to enable faster financial breakeven.

The SolarWindow Promise: Engineer, design, and ultimately manufacture and deliver LiquidElectricity® products which reward customers with affordable clean energy for a healthier, safer, and more sustainable planet. SolarWindow is ClearlyElectric®.



SolarWindow Contacts

For additional information on SolarWindow, please call Amit Singh at 1 (800) 213-0689, or visit www.solarwindow.com, follow us on X @solartechwindow or on Facebook.

To receive future press releases via email, please visit: http://solarwindow.com/join-our-email-list/.

To view the full HTML text of this release, please visit: http://solarwindow.com/media/news-events/.

Social Media Disclaimer

SolarWindow stockholders, investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about the Company through a variety of means, including our website (https://www.solarwindow.com/investors), through press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, via our corporate X account (@solartechwindow), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/SolarWindowTechnologies) and LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/solar-window-technology/) in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. We encourage our investors and others to monitor and review the information we make public in these locations as such information could be deemed to be material information. Please note that this list may be updated from time to time.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains information about SolarWindow that may constitute "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. We intend the forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in those laws as applicable. Although SolarWindow believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable as at the time made, no assurance can be given that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct.

Generally, we have identified such forward-looking statements by using such words as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goal," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "should," "target," "will," and similar expressions or by using future dates in connection with any discussion of, among other things, statements expressing general views about the future development, manufacture, production, marketing, or sale of SolarWindow products, or the execution of manufacturing, licensing, or partnership agreements, that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as anticipated cost savings, potential capital and operational improvements, and changes in the global economic environment. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, but instead represent only our beliefs regarding future goals, plans and expectations about our prospects for the future and other events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. It is possible that actual results may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results indicated in these forward-looking statements.

Caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements because such statements speak only as of the date when made and are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to adverse economic conditions, intense competition, lack of meaningful research results, entry of new competitors and products, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, inadequate capital, unexpected costs and operating deficits, increases in general and administrative costs, termination of contracts or agreements, technological obsolescence, technical problems relating to manufacturing methodologies, price increases for supplies and components, litigation and other proceedings, adverse publicity and news coverage, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and research scientists, failure to obtain required regulatory approvals, inflationary factors, and other risks. All information in this press release is as of the date set forth above. SolarWindow does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in its expectations, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. No statement herein should be considered an offer or a solicitation of an offer for the purchase or sale of any securities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db77cb40-6265-4f91-9a49-ab5953bf43c5