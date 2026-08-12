Odysight.ai to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Ramat Gan, Israel, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odysight.ai Inc. (NASDAQ/TASE: ODYS), a leader in AI-powered visual sensing and predictive maintenance (PdM) solutions for the defense and industrial markets, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences during the third quarter of 2026:

Sidoti Virtual Micro-Cap Conference

Presenter: Yehu Ofer, CEO, and Einav Brenner, CFO

Format: Virtual corporate presentation and one-on-one meetings

Presentation: Thursday, August 20, 2026, at 9:45 a.m. ET

One-on-One Meetings: Wednesday, August 19 and Thursday, August 20, 2026

A live webcast of the corporate presentation will be available here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PbERhZKjROyjdJ3XUweOUg

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

Presenter: Einav Brenner, CFO

Format: Corporate presentation* and one-on-one meetings

When: September 14–16, 2026

Location: New York, NY

*Presentation timing and webcast details will be announced once confirmed.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings during these conferences. To schedule a meeting, please contact your conference representative or Miri Segal at msegal@ms-ir.com .

About Odysight.ai

Odysight.ai, incorporated in Nevada, U.S., with subsidiaries in Europe and Israel, is advancing the Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and Condition‑Based Monitoring (CBM) markets through an AI platform for critical systems across aviation and aerospace, transportation, energy, and industrial sectors. By combining advanced visual sensing, real‑time analytics, and AI‑driven insights, Odysight.ai helps organizations improve safety, efficiency, and operational intelligence. Its technology has been deployed in projects with NASA, the U.S. Department of War, the Israeli Ministry of Defense, and leading aerospace OEMs, delivering measurable improvements in system reliability and maintenance performance. See what others miss. Predict what matters most.

We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investors section of our website. For more information, please visit www.odysight.ai or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and YouTube.

Company Contact:

Einav Brenner, CFO

info@odysight.ai

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal, MS‑IR LLC

msegal@ms-ir.com