Quebec City Comiccon Expands to Three Days, Bringing Cosplay, Celebrities, Gaming, and Music to the Centre des Congrès Over Thanksgiving Weekend



QUEBEC CITY, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quebec City Comiccon returns for its 12th edition with its biggest celebration of pop culture yet. Presented by Le Journal de Québec in collaboration with EBOX, the event will take place October 9 to 11, 2026, at the Centre des congrès de Québec during the Thanksgiving long weekend.

This year's biggest news: in response to growing demand, Quebec City Comiccon is officially expanding to three days. The festivities will kick off on Friday with an exclusive Preview Night, giving attendees more time to explore the exhibitor floor, shop, and enjoy an even more extensive program.

"Quebec City Comiccon has experienced remarkable growth over the past several years. Adding a third day allows us to deliver an even more complete experience for our community while meeting increasing demand from fans," said Scott Péron, V-P of Operations.

Three Floors Dedicated to Pop Culture (More Than 110,000 Square Feet)

For three days, the Centre des congrès de Québec will be transformed into the ultimate playground for fans of comic books, science fiction, manga, anime, video games, film, cosplay and geek culture.

On the ground floor (Level 4), visitors will discover a massive exhibitor hall featuring over 200 specialty retailers, collectibles, toys, manga, clothes, licensed merchandise, and an Artist Alley where creators from Québec and beyond will showcase their work.

Celebrity photos (selfies) and autograph will also take place on this level.

Level 3 will be home to the smaller panel rooms, where interesting panels & workshops will be presented throughout the weekend, as well as the cosplay lounge (for cosplayers).

Level 2 will host celebrity panels, live presentations, performances, and the event's signature cosplay competitions, including the popular Masquerade and the Canadian Cosplay-Eh! Championship selections, both taking place on Saturday evening.

NEW FOR 2026: Friday Preview Night

Quebec City Comiccon launches the weekend early with a special Friday evening program on October 9.

Exhibition Hall open from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

BurlesGeek (18+) at 8:30 p.m. in room 2000. The show is included with any ticket that includes Friday access

All Weekend Expo PLUS and Weekend VIP Expo PLUS pass holders receive automatic access to Friday Preview Night

Friday tickets available in limited quantities

Featured guests:

Legendary artistes from the world of cinema are at the top of this year's guest list. Quebec City Comiccon is pleased to welcome Lou Diamond Phillips (La Bamba, Young Guns, Stand and Deliver), Paul Castro Jr. (The Summer Hikaru Died, Disney's Twisted Wonderland, Genshin Impact), and Maxence Cazorla (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Logan the Wolf, Styx: Blades of Greed).

Comic Book Creators

Quebec City Comiccon will also welcome legendary comic book creators behind some of the industry's most memorable works, including Louis Paradis (Baptême dans le feu, Les Sorcières du Mississippi), Jeik Dion (Turbo Kid, Amos D’Aragon, ALISS) and Nick Micho (Blackrose Saga, Baptême dans le feu, Parfum de mort).

Something for Every Fan

Highlights of this year's programming include:

K-Pop Live Experience – A concert inspired by the global phenomenon KPop Demon Hunters (Sunday)

– A concert inspired by the global phenomenon KPop Demon Hunters (Sunday) Galactic Empire – Saturday, October 10 at 8:30 p.m. (tickets starting at $20)

– Saturday, October 10 at 8:30 p.m. (tickets starting at $20) BurlesGeek – Friday (18+)

– Friday (18+) Masquerade and the 2026 Canadian Cosplay-Eh! Championship selections - Saturday, October 11

and the selections - Saturday, October 11 Celebrity panels and Q&A sessions throughout the weekend



Many more guests and activities will be announced in the coming weeks.

All information on programming, guests, schedule, vendors will be available via the Comiccon mobile app ComicconNav, downloadable on Google Play or the App Store.

Quebec City Comiccon would like to sincerely thank its partners: Le Journal de Québec, EBOX, Nixa, Conteneurs Experts, Gabriel Transport, Impresse, Lamcom, Centre des congrès de Québec, Hilton Québec, La Planque Jeux Vidéo, Infini-Jeux, and Pure Arts for their invaluable support.

Tickets are now on sale.

Source: Quebec City Comiccon

Media Relations: leeja@agencepink.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e25b821-0290-4425-a22a-e587a0330491