NBME announces 2026 medical school scholarship recipients

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBME has announced the recipients of the 2026-2027 NBME/NMF scholarship, a collaborative effort with National Medical Fellowships (NMF). This year, after receiving hundreds of applications, NBME doubled the number of annual awards, recognizing 20 outstanding medical students committed to serving their communities. The expanded support comes at a pivotal time as the nation faces a growing physician shortage and many students experience significant financial constraints.

The annual scholarship program awards medical students enrolled in U.S. accredited schools $10,000 per year, renewable for up to three years. Established in 2023, the program aims to support aspiring physicians with demonstrated financial need and a strong history of service.

Scholarship recipients:

Saimon Acevedo , Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science

, Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science Mikayla Bartelt , University of Minnesota Medical School

, University of Minnesota Medical School Sharleen Cineas , Burrell College of Health Sciences

, Burrell College of Health Sciences Angela Diaz , Indiana University School of Medicine

, Indiana University School of Medicine Ellen Essien , The Ohio State University College of Medicine

, The Ohio State University College of Medicine Adam Gaetz , Central Michigan University College of Medicine

, Central Michigan University College of Medicine Mohammed Ghalib , University of South Alabama Frederick P. Whiddon College of Medicine

, University of South Alabama Frederick P. Whiddon College of Medicine Yousuf Hassen , Joe R. and Teresa Lozano Long School of Medicine at UT Health San Antonio

, Joe R. and Teresa Lozano Long School of Medicine at UT Health San Antonio Reggie Henderson , University of Arizona College of Medicine

, University of Arizona College of Medicine Melissa Huerta, University of Oklahoma College of Medicine

University of Oklahoma College of Medicine Migdalia Iglesias, Florida State University College of Medicine

Florida State University College of Medicine Kiara Langford , UAB Heersink School of Medicine

, UAB Heersink School of Medicine Christopher Martinez , University of Illinois College of Medicine

, University of Illinois College of Medicine Alejandro McDonald , Emory University School of Medicine

, Emory University School of Medicine Jesus Mendoza , Washington State University Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine

, Washington State University Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine Njasi Oji, University of South Carolina Floyd School of Medicine

University of South Carolina Floyd School of Medicine Sumayah Oudda , Georgetown University School of Medicine

, Georgetown University School of Medicine Wanjiru Rwigi , University of California, Irvine, School of Medicine

, University of California, Irvine, School of Medicine Sophia Tu , University of Missouri School of Medicine

, University of Missouri School of Medicine Tamea Williams, Florida State University College of Medicine

On Aug. 3, 2026, NBME held a recognition ceremony to celebrate the recipients. NBME leaders, Peter J. Katsufrakis, MD, President and CEO; Reena Karani, MD, Board of Directors Chair; Linda Gadsby, JD, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer; and Allison Acevedo, JD, Director of Community Collaborations and Contributions, congratulated the students and reflected on the important role they will play in addressing the nation’s health care needs.

“Until you're actually on this journey of becoming a physician, it's hard to fully appreciate how much it will change your perspective on the joys and pains of medicine. I hope that the changes you're experiencing are challenging, refreshing, and help reveal the strength you bring to the table as well as the compassion you have for others," Katsufrakis said.

This year's cohort represents a broad range of interests and specialties, with recipients hoping to pursue fields ranging from internal medicine to geriatrics while making an impact in their communities.

“Coming from Jamaica, living in the United States has been different than I'd expected," Alejandro McDonald, a scholarship recipient studying at Emory University School of Medicine, said. “One thing that has really stood out to me is the health disparities that exist throughout the country. Medical school gives me the opportunity to better understand these inequities; my hope is that, as a practicing physician, I can make a meaningful impact in inclusive, accessible patient care. This scholarship is critical, as it enables me to continue pursuing my education with a lighter financial burden.”

Mikayla Bartelt, a medical student at the University of Minnesota, spoke to her background and interest in rural medicine. “Growing up in rural southern Minnesota, I saw firsthand how where you live, your financial circumstances, and access to opportunity shape health and access to care. Those experiences inspired me to pursue a career improving health care access for rural and underserved communities. Receiving this scholarship is an incredible honor and reminds me that organizations like NBME are investing in students from backgrounds like mine and the communities we hope to serve.”

Through scholarship and fee assistance programs, NBME provides more than $1 million in annual support to medical students with demonstrated financial need, with the goal of strengthening and supporting the future physician workforce. Learn more about our learner support programs on NBME’s website.

About NBME

NBME is a not-for-profit organization that specializes in the creation of assessments and learning tools for physicians and health professionals. Our mission is to advance assessment of these professionals to achieve optimal care for all, supporting the development of a highly effective, diverse and compassionate health care workforce.

Founded in 1915, NBME develops and manages the United States Medical Licensing Examination® with the Federation of State Medical Boards. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of assessment products for every stage of the medical school journey and provide assessment services to various health profession organizations.

Media Contact

Shiloh Carnes

Buchanan Public Relations

shiloh.carnes@buchananpr.com