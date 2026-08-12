AIM ImmunoTech CEO Highlights Biodefense and Military Force Protection in Newly Published ‘Breaking Defense’ Article

Article by CEO Thomas K. Equels calls for proactive evaluation of broad-spectrum antiviral countermeasures before novel viral threats emerge

Highlights Company’s investigational drug Ampligen® (rintatolimod) and its potential application as a broad-spectrum prophylactic or early-onset antiviral countermeasure in Ebola and its variants

Access the article here

OCALA, Fla., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”) today announced the publication of an article authored by AIM Chief Executive Officer Thomas K. Equels in “Breaking Defense” titled, “Biodefense is force protection: Ready today, prepared for tomorrow.” The article, which includes discussion of the potential of AIM’s drug Ampligen as a treatment for Ebola, was published on August 11, 2026.

In the article, Equels, a decorated former U.S. Army combat aviator, reasons that biodefense should be viewed as a core component of military force protection and readiness, rather than solely as a public health response activated after an outbreak occurs. Drawing on his experience in both military aviation and biotechnology, Equels emphasizes the importance of evaluating potential medical countermeasures before novel biological threats create operational emergencies.

“Biological threats move faster than policy, procurement, budgeting, interagency coordination, government-use approvals and stockpile decisions,” Equels writes. The article argues that broad-spectrum prophylactic and early-onset antiviral countermeasures should therefore be integral in force-protection planning and evaluated through appropriate government-supported and U.S. Food and Drug Administration-regulated pathways before an emerging viral outbreak creates an urgent operational need.

Among the topics highlighted in the article are preclinical studies involving Ampligen’s potential application as a broad-spectrum prophylactic or early-onset antiviral countermeasure:

Ebola preclinical research - Government-funded preclinical research conducted at the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (“USAMRIID”) Biosafety Level 4 laboratories evaluated rintatolimod as a potential prophylactic or early-onset therapy for Ebola. As described in the peer-reviewed journal Antiviral Research, one rintatolimod-treated cohort demonstrated 100% survival in a lethal mouse model, compared with 100% mortality in controls. The article notes that these findings support further evaluation of rintatolimod’s mechanism of action as a potential broad-spectrum approach across Ebola variants, such as Bundibugyo, and that AIM is seeking government support for such studies.





Lessons from coronavirus research - The article also discusses government-funded preclinical research conducted at the Institute for Antiviral Research at Utah State University following the 2003 SARS outbreak. Those studies supported further evaluation of Ampligen as a potential early-onset antiviral against SARS-related coronaviruses but did not advance into a government-approved countermeasure before the emergence of COVID-19.





Biodefense as force protection - Equels advocates integrating prophylactic antiviral countermeasures into defense planning alongside diagnostics, detection systems, protective equipment, decontamination and operational planning. The article argues that promising broad-spectrum prophylactic and early-onset antiviral countermeasure platforms should be evaluated, appropriately approved, manufactured and stockpiled before biological threats affect deployed forces.



“The next biological threat will not wait for a procurement cycle, a budget cycle or a perfect moment of consensus,” Equels writes. “We should not wait either. Prepare now so we are not found wanting tomorrow.”

Equels is a former U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer and Vietnam combat aviator who flew more than 300 combat missions. He is a two-time recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross, and his military service is recognized by the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum’s Wall of Honor.

The full article, “Biodefense is force protection: Ready today, prepared for tomorrow,” is available through Breaking Defense. Access it here.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.



AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of its lead product, Ampligen® (rintatolimod), for the treatment of late-stage pancreatic cancer, a lethal and unmet global health problem. Ampligen is a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator that has shown broad-spectrum activity in clinical trials.



For more information, please visit aimimmuno.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.



Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Such forward-looking statements may include statements relating to: Ampligen’s potential efficacy and applicability in the treatment of Ebola virus disease; the potential for prophylactic or early-onset therapeutic applications; the timing of commencement, enrollment, completion, and results of clinical trials; intellectual property expansion and regulatory progress; and timing for receiving government approvals, if at all. For all forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the potential of Ampligen’s mechanism of action, anticipated regulatory milestones, our future results of operations and financial position, our business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Words such as “believe,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “can,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “envision,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The Company does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law. The Company is in various stages of seeking to determine whether Ampligen will be effective in the treatment of multiple types of viral diseases, cancers, and immune-deficiency disorders, and disclosures in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC, on its website, and in its press releases set forth its current and anticipated future activities. These activities are subject to change for a number of reasons. Significant additional testing and trials will be required to determine whether Ampligen® will be effective in the treatment of these conditions, including Ebola virus disease. Results obtained in preclinical studies do not necessarily predict results in humans. Human clinical trials will be necessary to prove whether or not Ampligen® will be efficacious in humans. No assurance can be given as to whether current or planned clinical trials will be successful or yield favorable data, and the trials are subject to many factors including lack of regulatory approval(s), lack of study drug, lack of adequate funding, or a change in priorities at the institutions sponsoring other trials. Even if these clinical trials are initiated, the Company cannot assure that the clinical studies will be successful or yield any useful data. No assurance can be given that the findings in preliminary studies will prove true or that such studies will yield favorable results, or that future studies will not result in findings that are different from those reported in the studies referenced in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC, on the Company’s website, and in its press releases. Operating in foreign countries carries with it a number of risks, including potential difficulties in enforcing intellectual property rights. The Company cannot assure that its potential foreign operations will not be adversely affected by these risks.

For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please review the “Risk Factors” section in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. These filings are available at www.sec.gov and www.aimimmuno.com. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The information found on the Company’s website or on other websites referenced or linked to in this press release is not incorporated by reference into this press release and such information is referenced or linked for reference purposes only.

in this press release should be read in conjunction with such filings. These filings are available at www.sec.gov and www.aimimmuno.com. The information found on the Company’s website is not incorporated by reference into this press release and is included for reference purposes only.

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

908.824.0775

AIM@jtcir.com