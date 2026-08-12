LPL Welcomes Advisors Matt Roberts and Kent Voges to Frontline Investment Advisors

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisors Matt Roberts, CFS, CAS, and Kent Voges have joined Frontline Investment Advisors, powered by 15 Wealth, affiliating through LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) platforms. Frontline Investment Advisors and 15 Wealth are existing firms supporting LPL-aligned advisors. Roberts and Voges reported serving approximately $350 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and join from Valic Financial Advisors, now Corebridge Financial.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Roberts and Voges bring more than six decades of combined industry experience and have worked together for 24 years. Their practice serves individuals and families who are preparing for retirement or living in retirement, while also helping the next generation seek to build and preserve wealth. Through longstanding relationships that often span multiple generations, they have earned the trust of many families seeking personalized financial guidance and ongoing support.

The team takes a client-centric approach, recognizing that every client has unique goals, circumstances and financial needs. They focus on creating customized financial strategies while helping clients understand the decisions behind their plans. Roberts and Voges are committed to being accessible and responsive, ensuring clients can reach their advisory team directly rather than navigating a call center. The practice is operationally supported by Carol Gray, who has worked alongside the team for more than a decade.

“We've always believed that financial advice starts with listening and education,” said Roberts. “Every client’s situation is different, and our goal is to help them feel informed, comfortable and confident about the decisions they're making. We want our clients to know we're always here for them, whether they have a major financial question or simply need guidance along the way.”

Roberts and Voges operate a collaborative team model, sharing responsibilities and working closely together to help ensure continuity for the families they serve. Their partnership provides clients with added confidence that their financial plans and relationships will be supported for years to come.

Why They Chose LPL and Frontline Investment Advisors

After evaluating a variety of options and conducting extensive due diligence, Roberts and Voges chose to affiliate with LPL and join Frontline Investment Advisors, powered by 15 Wealth, for access to enhanced technology, expanded resources and operational support designed to help them spend more time focused on clients.

“The support offered through 15 Wealth and Frontline Investment Advisors allows us to streamline our business and dedicate more of our time to serving clients,” said Voges. “Coupled with LPL’s technology, client-facing tools and open architecture platform, we believe this move positions us to deliver an even stronger experience for the families we serve.”

“Matt and Kent have established a remarkable legacy of serving families across generations, and we’re honored they’ve chosen to continue that journey with 15 Wealth,” said Jeff Feinendegen, founder and chief executive officer of 15 Wealth. “Our role is to support their commitment to clients by providing the operational infrastructure, in-house technology, and strategic resources that free advisors up to focus on those relationships that matter most. We’re thrilled to have them join our team,”

“Matt and Kent have spent decades building meaningful relationships with the families they serve, and it's clear that their clients are more than just clients. They are an extension of their family,” said Marc Cohen, chief growth officer at LPL Financial. “What stood out is their unwavering commitment to being available whenever clients need them and the trust they've earned through years of personalized guidance. We're honored they've chosen LPL and excited to support them as they begin this next chapter with Frontline Investment Advisors and 15 Wealth.”

Roberts is a Tampa native who resides in Tampa with his wife, Barbie, and their son, Dean. Voges has been married to his middle school sweetheart for 40 years and enjoys spending time with his three daughters and five grandchildren.

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About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports more than 32,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,100 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $2.6 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 8 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Frontline Investment Advisors, 15 Wealth and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2025.

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