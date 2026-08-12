Quickplus Business Consultants Reports 250 Business Licenses Successfully Processed in June 2026

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quickplus Business Consultants today announced the successful completion of 250 business license processes during June 2026, marking a significant monthly milestone for the company. The achievement reflects continued demand from entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs, and international investors seeking reliable business setup and licensing support across the UAE. The milestone underscores Quickplus' commitment to simplifying company formation and helping businesses navigate regulatory requirements with confidence.





In the month of June, Quickplus facilitated clients from all industries with full-fledged support of company formation in the mainland, free zone & off-shore. The company continued to provide tuning solutions for business needs ranging from choosing the right legal structure, to documentation management stuff link approvals, licensing and compliance requirements in its operations within UAE as well as enter.

The completion of 250 business licenses in a single month highlights the increasing pace of entrepreneurial activity across the region.

As the UAE continues to attract investors through business-friendly regulations, strategic global connectivity, and a supportive economic environment, more founders are looking for experienced partners to guide them through the setup process.

Quickplus has responded to this demand with tailor-made consultation, crystal-clear guidance and swift execution at each step of starting a new company.

Quickplus Business Consultants in Dubai supports businesses with a comprehensive portfolio of services extending well beyond company incorporation. These include trade license assistance, visa processing, PRO services, document clearing, regulatory compliance support, corporate banking guidance, tax registration assistance, and business advisory solutions. By bringing these services together under one roof, the company helps reduce administrative complexity and allows entrepreneurs to focus on building and growing their businesses.

The company's client base includes first-time entrepreneurs, established SMEs, multinational organisations, and overseas investors looking to establish a presence in the UAE. With extensive knowledge of local regulations and government procedures, Quickplus works closely with clients to recommend suitable licensing options based on their business activities, expansion plans, and operational requirements.

The June milestone also reflects Quickplus' ongoing investment in service quality, operational efficiency, and customer experience.

By maintaining strong coordination with relevant authorities and continuously improving internal processes, the company has been able to deliver faster turnaround times while maintaining high standards of accuracy and client support.

As business activity across the UAE continues to grow, Quickplus remains focused on helping entrepreneurs take advantage of emerging opportunities across sectors including technology, professional services, retail, logistics, healthcare, hospitality, and consulting.

The company expects sustained demand for business formation services in the coming months and will continue expanding its capabilities to meet evolving client needs.

With a client-first approach and a strong understanding of the UAE's business ecosystem, Quickplus Business Consultants remains committed to making company formation more accessible, efficient, and transparent for businesses of every size.

The successful completion of 250 business licenses during June represents another important milestone in the company's continued growth and reinforces its position as a trusted business setup partner in the region.

About Quickplus Business Consultants

Quickplus Business Consultants is a UAE-based business setup consultancy providing company formation, licensing, visa assistance, PRO services, compliance support, document clearing, and corporate advisory solutions. The company also owns and operates in-house, government-licensed Amer and Tasheel centres, giving clients direct access to a wide range of essential government services. Serving entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs, and international investors, Quickplus delivers end-to-end business solutions that simplify company formation and support long-term business growth across the UAE.

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Quickplus Business Consultants

Contact Person: Quickplus

Email: info@quickplus.com

Website: https://quickplus.com/

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