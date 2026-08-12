The Gemini Fund Named Best-Performing Market Neutral Yield Strategy Fund by The Hedge Fund Journal

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gemini Fund has been named the best-performing fund in the Market Neutral Yield Strategy category by The Hedge Fund Journal. The award recognizes the fund's outstanding return of 28.0% over the full 2025 calendar year.

Unlike industry awards decided by votes or nominations, The Hedge Fund Journal's performance awards are based strictly on audited, realized returns. The recognition reflects the fund's ability to deliver consistent yield while maintaining a market-neutral risk profile through a year marked by volatile market conditions. Capital preservation remained a central pillar of this performance, demonstrated by a Sharpe ratio of 4.60 for 2025.

“Receiving this recognition from The Hedge Fund Journal is a strong validation of our strategy,” said Tom Kral, Partner at LM5 Capital. “Following a strong launch year in 2024, our priority throughout 2025 remained clear: protecting investor capital while unlocking consistent yield. We recently fine-tuned our portfolio strategy to ensure we stay resilient, maintain top-tier performance, and continue offering a reliable opportunity for our investors.”

About The Gemini Fund

The Gemini Fund is an open-ended alternative asset fund that aims for consistent, risk-adjusted returns through a diversified combination of conservative, defensive market-neutral positions and low-volatility strategies. Returns are driven by structural market inefficiencies, not directional price exposure.

LM5 Capital was founded in 2022 and launched The Gemini Fund in September 2024. The firm is managed by an experienced team bridging traditional finance experts from Tier 1 institutions—including Goldman Sachs and ABN AMRO—with digital asset and decentralized finance (DeFi) natives. Capital preservation is a top priority across all market cycles.

About The Hedge Fund Journal

The Hedge Fund Journal is a leading global publication covering the hedge fund industry, known for its in-depth analysis, expert commentary, and performance-based awards recognizing excellence in alternative investment management.

Media Contact

Tom Kral, Partner

LM5 Capital

Email: tom@lm5capital.com | Tel: +31 35 203 1864

Website: www.lm5capital.com

Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. The value of investments may go down as well as up, and investors may not recover the amount originally invested. This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any security or interest in any fund.

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