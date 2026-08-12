Mountain America Credit Union Opens Applications for 2026–27 Educator Grants

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SANDY, Utah, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union, through the Mountain America Foundation, will award $10,000 in educator grants for the 2026–27 school year to support creative learning opportunities in K–12 classrooms across Arizona, Idaho, Montana and Nevada.

Ten educators will each receive a $1,000 grant to support classroom projects that encourage innovation, improve student engagement and enhance learning experiences. Applications are open Aug.12 through Sept. 14 with grant recipients announced in October. Mountain America membership is not required to apply.

“Strong classrooms start with teachers who are willing to think creatively and find new ways to help students succeed,” said Sharlene Wells, chief public affairs officer at Mountain America Credit Union. “Through these educator grants, Mountain America is helping bring those ideas to life by giving teachers additional resources for hands-on projects, learning materials and classroom experiences that can make a real difference for students.”

Eligible educators are encouraged to submit projects that demonstrate creativity, clearly explain the proposed classroom initiative and show how the funding will benefit students. Previous grants have supported hydroponic gardening systems, guitar-building classes, STEM learning materials, literacy programs and other hands-on educational experiences designed to foster student success.

Since 2023, the Mountain America Foundation has awarded nearly $160,000 in grants to educators and $1.2 million through its Elevate Scholarship program. These investments reflect the credit union’s ongoing commitment to strengthening education and investing in the communities it serves.

To learn more and apply for an educator grant, visit macu.com/grants.

To learn more about Mountain America’s community involvement, visit macu.com/community.