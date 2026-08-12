Rising Costs, Legislation Impact Penn Highlands Healthcare Hospital Margins

DuBois, PA, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strong hospitals are the backbone of strong communities — and a strong Pennsylvania economy. They provide lifesaving care, create jobs, attract new businesses and serve as anchors for the communities they call home.

But today, more than a third of Pennsylvania’s hospitals, especially those in rural areas, are operating on razor-thin financial margins, and new federal funding cuts threaten to push many beyond the breaking point.

A hospital’s operating margin is a simple measure of financial health. It reflects what remains after paying for the daily costs of caring for patients, including wages, medical supplies, utilities and other essential expenses. For many rural hospitals, those margins are dangerously small.

“Many rural health systems struggle to maintain sound financial health,” said Steven M. Fontaine, CEO of Penn Highlands Healthcare. “In some areas across the country, the financial strains are forcing rural hospitals to reduce or eliminate services and even face closure. Residents of these areas may face longer travel times to access care, reduced availability of emergency services and a general decline in the quality of healthcare.”

A Perfect Storm

Because of the demographics in these areas — smaller populations with higher percentages of elderly and low-income individuals — rural health systems rely heavily on government programs. For example, approximately 70% of Penn Highlands Healthcare’s patients are covered by Medicare and Medicaid.

Unfortunately, relying on these programs means relying on a fundamentally broken funding model.

A recent report by consulting firm Oliver Wyman, commissioned by the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP), showed that Medicare and Medicaid underfund Pennsylvania hospitals by $3.6 billion annually. Statewide, Medicaid reimbursement rates are 11 percentage points lower than the national average, meaning hospitals are literally being paid below the cost of delivering care.

To make matters worse, Pennsylvania has one of the highest medical liability payouts among all 50 states. This is one reason why healthcare leaders are calling for urgent tort reform — laws to curb frivolous malpractice lawsuits, discourage “venue shopping” and create a more balanced medical liability system — to help reduce excessive insurance costs and enable hospitals to invest more resources directly into patient care rather than legal expenses.

Fueling the Fire

If the current situation is a slow-burning crisis, federal tax and spending changes have thrown gasoline on the fire.

The recently enacted H.R. 1, also known as “One Big Beautiful Bill,” dramatically reshapes federal spending while making sweeping reductions to Medicaid funding. For Pennsylvania hospitals, the consequences are significant.

Over the next decade, nationwide hospitals are expected to lose $22.5 billion in funding. Pennsylvania hospitals alone are projected to lose $4.5 billion in Medicaid funding, driven primarily by a gradual reduction in state-directed payments.

This hits a system where reimbursement rates are already failing to cover basic care. Today, Pennsylvania hospitals recover just 71 cents for every dollar spent treating Medicaid patients. Under the new law, that reimbursement is projected to fall to just 64 cents on the dollar.

At the same time, an estimated 310,000 Pennsylvanians could lose Medicaid coverage due to new eligibility rules. As more individuals go uninsured, hospitals will face a dramatic rise in uncompensated care — costs that HAP estimates could increase by as much as 66 percent. While doctors and nurses will never stop caring for these patients, they may be forced to do so with significantly fewer resources.

The Cost of Inaction

Without action, HAP warns the commonwealth could see between 12 and 24 additional hospital closures by 2030, significantly longer travel times for emergency care and hundreds of millions of dollars in lost wages from healthcare job losses.

Addressing these challenges requires action at both the federal and state levels.

“Our entire rural healthcare system is built on the foundation of government payer support and enhanced reimbursement programs,” said Fontaine during testimony before U.S. Congress on Capitol Hill. “Without them, we would be forced to make unacceptable tradeoffs such as cutting services, reducing staff or walking away from communities that have no other alternatives.”

The choices made today will determine whether rural communities continue to have access to local emergency rooms, maternity care, behavioral health services and lifesaving trauma care, or whether those services disappear.

Strong hospitals don’t just improve health outcomes. They sustain local economies, support employers, attract new investment and keep communities vibrant.

“Our hospitals, especially those in rural communities, are the lifeblood of those local communities and local economies because, in many cases, we are the largest employers,” said Fontaine. “We play a significant role in attracting businesses and industry to spur economic development. Having a hospital nearby is a sign of community vitality.”

The time to act is now. Pennsylvania’s hospitals, and the communities that depend on them, cannot afford inaction.